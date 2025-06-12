Back Home Again in Michigan; Great Lakes Super Sprints Head to Hartford and Butler

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are headed back to the place it all started with a pair of stops in Michigan this Friday and Saturday night. Southwest Michigan’s, Hartford Speedway hosts GLSS for the one and only show at the uniquely shaped Speedway on Friday, before Michigan’s home for Sprint Car Racing, Butler Motor Speedway, welcomes in the 360 Sprint Cars for the first of two scheduled stops this season.

The weekend trip is an exciting one based on what fans saw last season. Each facility was featured in the GLSS Top 10 races of 2024 countdown from the off-season. Hartford is known for being fast and technical with a different shape and grove in turns one and two than what is featured in turns three and four. Drivers know they need to be careful entering turn three or calamity could strike.

In the spring visit to Hartford in 2025, Phil Gressman held off Max Stambaugh and Jared Horstman for the win. In August, a completely different crop of drivers was at the front; Keith Sheffer, Jr earned the win over Dustin Daggett and Kelsey Ivy. Hartford Speedway also welcomes the Super Troopers and Cyber Stocks for Friday night’s racing.

On Saturday, Butler Motor Speedway has a dual sprint car feature with GLSS serving as the headliner and the weekly 410 Winged Sprint Cars alongside. Butler was the number one show in 2024 according to the countdown with intense racing throughout the field in both shows last year including slide jobs, lapped traffic, and hair-raising moments while battling for position.

Corbin Gurley earned his first career GLSS win last spring at Butler with an impressive move through lapped traffic to get around Phil Gressman and then Max Stambaugh for the win. In August, Kasey Jedrzejek pulled a massive slidejob after a restart to get by Dustin Daggett for the win. Keith Sheffer, Jr moved through for second with Daggett falling to third. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Compacts are also on Saturday night’s schedule.

Tickets for each event this weekend in Michigan are available at the gate on race day. Racing is set to begin each night at 7:30 PM.