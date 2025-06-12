From Knoxville Raceway

The Outlaws are BACK at Knoxville! It’s Round #2 of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on June 13-14!

﻿We will have Outlaws, Knoxville Regulars, and some High Rollers for two nights at the Sprint Car Capital of the World!

You can pre-order tickets through our website at www.knoxvilleraceway.com! Camping is available for this weekend at a first come, first served basis. No camping reservations.

Our Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was announced recently. Being inducted this year are Jerry Beyer, Steve Breazeale, Kerry Madsen, Jeff Mitrisin, Mike Proffitt, Dick & Doris Seidenkranz and Dick Stoneking.

The Induction Banquet is Saturday, July 5 at NOON in Dyer Hudson Hall.

This event is open to the public and you may buy tickets at the door. For the full press release biography information you can find the story on our website HERE.