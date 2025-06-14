David Gravel Charges from Eighth to Win World of Outlaws Battle at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 13, 2025) – David Gravel made a run from row four to win his thirteenth career feature at Knoxville Raceay on Friday the 13th. The Watertown, Connecticut driver made a late pass in the Big Game Motorsports #2 to claim the $12,000 prize on Night #1 of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. J Kinder won his third feature of the season and the twelfth of his career here in the Pro Sprints class.

The 25-lap main event saw pole-sitter Gio Scelzi out to an early lead over Kerry Madsen, Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo and Austin McCarl. Gravel moved up quickly from outside row four into the top five by lap four.

Scelzi entered lapped traffic on the sixth circuit, and two laps later, Madsen reeled him in and slid in front of him in turn three to take the point. Abreu followed his lead a lap later to move into second. Macedo and Gravel quickly reeled in Scelzi in a battle for third, and Gravel slid both to take over the third spot on lap 11 in three-wide action. Macedo ended the battle fourth on lap 12. Gravel caught Abreu on lap 18, passed him for second low in turn four, and set his sights on Madsen.

With five laps to go, Madsen attempted to slide in front of a lapped car and lost momentum. Gravel pounced on the opportunity, and snatched the lead. From there, Gravel pulled away and his margin of victory was close to three seconds over Madsen. Abreu, Macedo and Corey Day followed. Scelzi, Anthony Macri, Austin McCarl, Tyler Courtney and Brad Sweet rounded out the top ten.

Tyler Courtneyand Ryan Timms set quick time over their two flights in the 64-car field. Landon Crawley and Riley Goodno won the Non-Qualifier races, and Courtney, Macedo, Timms and Abreu won the heats. Jake Bubak won the D main, Cole Macedo took the C main, Sheldon Haudenschild claimed the B main and Scelzi won the Dash. Brian Brown got upside down in a scary heat race crash, but walked away from the incident.

“Kerry was just hammering the top, and I felt like I found the bottom of one and two halfway through that race,” said Gravel in Victory Lane. “It felt really good. The exit, there was a lot of grip down there. I lost the Knoxville Nationals that way, pounding the top too long. I felt really good from lap 5 to lap 20. At the end, I was feeling a little weird, but for those 15 laps, we were the best car by far. It shows we can move around. Everyone says we always win from the front row, and we did it from eighth tonight.”

“I think I screwed up,” said Madsen. “I thought I had a run in traffic, and when I peeled off I didn’t have the run I thought I did. That’s when David got me. After watching him after he got us, he was probably a little better anyway. It was a great run for us. There’s not a lot of us, but I think we proved if we can keep this thing going, it’s going to be good.”

“I was just trying to keep up pace-wise,” said Abreu. “I was working on my feet-work. As the race slowed down and we caught traffic, Kerry was getting through it and I was getting number and number as the pace slowed down. I got to searching, and got in a little trouble. My normal aggressiveness to run the bottom just wasn’t there. I was just a little impatient to wait down there, when the guys were blasting across it. It was a beautiful racetrack. Knoxville always hits it, and we have the toughest drivers in the world here.”

Hunter Lane bounded off the infield guardrail on the frontstretch to start things in the 15-lap Pro Sprint feature. He was o.k., and it would prove to be the only caution the series had all night.

J Kinder started from the pole and led throughout, in a race that saw Matthew Stelzer and Devin Kline chase him the distance. Devin Wignall moved by Brett Moffitt early to take fourth, and Luke Lane moved into the top five on lap three.

Kinder was already lapping cars on the sixth circuit and really saw no threats the entire way. Stelzer and Kline were followed by Luke Lane and Wignall. Hard-charger Jackson Gray, Tyler Thompson, Brody Johnson, Koddy Hildreth and Moffitt completed the top ten. Kline set quick time, and Stelzer and Kinder won the heats.

“It was the car tonight,” said Kinder of his winning run. “We were going to change some stuff, and then they called us for the lineup. So I’m kind of glad they rushed us and we didn’t change anything. The car was perfect. I could run top, middle and bottom, and starting on the front doesn’t hurt.”

Join us Saturday, June 14 for the finale of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Series! The Randall Roofing 360’s will also be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash Night #1 Results

WoO Results

Time Trials Group A (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 00:15.240(7); 2. 41-Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 00:15.262(27); 3. 23-Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 00:15.274(4); 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 00:15.326(6); 5. 2-David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 00:15.332(29); 6. 9-Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA, 00:15.335(9); 7. 49-Brad Sweet, Grass Valle, CA, 00:15.381(8); 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 00:15.437(14); 9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 00:15.449(3); 10. 5-Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 00:15.458(24); 11. 14-Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 00:15.464(1); 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 00:15.526(22); 13. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.534(16); 14. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.678(10); 15. 9R-Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 00:15.708(11); 16. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.711(13); 17. 71-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 00:15.780(32); 18. 15-Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 00:15.792(28); 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:15.820(12); 20. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.861(26); 21. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.872(20); 22. 23L-Jimmy Light, Pittsboro, IN, 00:15.889(17); 23. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN, 00:15.932(19); 24. 51B-Joe B Miller, Millersville, MO, 00:15.945(2); 25. 2C-Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 00:15.954(31); 26. 42-Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 00:15.973(23); 27. 28M-Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 00:16.148(5); 28. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:16.194(15); 29. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:16.206(25); 30. 71W-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.313(21); 31. 22M-Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 00:16.600(18); 32. 97-Scotty Milan, Fort Collins, CO, 00:16.677(30)

Time Trials Group B (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.637(1); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.812(11); 3. 17B-Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 00:15.873(4); 4. 24A-Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 00:15.935(20); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.944(2); 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 00:15.961(21); 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 00:15.973(7); 8. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:15.995(3); 9. 14BC-Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 00:16.002(10); 10. 27-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:16.011(18); 11. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:16.054(26); 12. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.079(15); 13. 27M-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.086(25); 14. 13-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 00:16.097(5); 15. 25-Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 00:16.153(17); 16. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.185(28); 17. 6-Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN, 00:16.255(8); 18. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:16.266(9); 19. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:16.277(23); 20. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.318(16); 21. 80P-Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 00:16.349(14); 22. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.414(30); 23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO, 00:16.425(24); 24. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.427(29); 25. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:16.435(6); 26. 2KS-Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:16.463(22); 27. 99-Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 00:16.490(31); 28. 7S-Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 00:16.490(19); 29. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:16.520(13); 30. 27B-Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO, 00:16.546(32); 31. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:16.578(12); 32. 16G-Austyn Gossel, Fort Collins, CO, 00:16.644(27)

Non-Qualifier A (started), 8 Laps, 2:30.5: 1. 45X-Landon Crawley(1); 2. 2C-Cole Macedo(5) / 3. 6B-Brandon Wimmer(3); 4. 23L-Jimmy Light(2); 5. 42-Sye Lynch(6); 6. 51B-Joe B Miller(4); 7. 44X-Scotty Johnson(8); 8. 22M-Rees Moran(11); 9. 7B-Ben Brown(9); 10. 71W-Brandon Worthington(10); 11. 28M-Conner Morrell(7); 12. 97-Scotty Milan(12)

Non-Qualifier B (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.8: 1. 22-Riley Goodno(2); 2. 24-Terry McCarl(4) / 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg(3); 4. 2KS-Ian Madsen(6); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson(1); 6. 99-Skylar Gee(7); 7. 17A-Jack Anderson(9); 8. 27B-Jake Bubak(10); 9. 16G-Austyn Gossel(11); 10. 7S-Chris Windom(8); 11. 15JR-Cole Mincer(5); DNS – 121-RJ Johnson

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney(1); 2. 2-David Gravel(3); 3. 23-Garet Williamson(2); 4. 49-Brad Sweet(4); 5. 2M-JJ Hickle(7) / 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild(5); 7. 14-Spencer Bayston(6); 8. 9R-Chase Randall(8); 9. 71-Parker Price Miller(9); 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek(10); 11. 45X-Landon Crawley(11)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:25.2: 1. 41-Carson Macedo(1); 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi(2); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart(4); 4. 83-Michael Kofoid(6); 5. 5-Brenham Crouch(5) / 6. 9-Kasey Kahne(3); 7. 6K-Kaleb Johnson(10); 8. 15-Donny Schatz(9); 9. 78-Scott Bogucki(7); 10. 2C-Cole Macedo(11); 11. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:45.2: 1. 10-Ryan Timms(1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl(3); 3. 14BC-Corey Day(5); 4. 27M-Carson McCarl(7); 5. 25-Jy Corbet(8) / 6. 6-Zach Hampton(9); 7. 17B-Bill Balog(2); 8. 1K-Kelby Watt(10); 9. 22-Riley Goodno(11); 10. 87-Aaron Reutzel(4); 11. 21-Brian Brown(6)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.6: 1. 24A-Rico Abreu(2); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen(1); 3. 39M-Anthony Macri(3); 4. 27-Emerson Axsom(5); 5. 13-Daison Pursley(7); 6. 4W-Jamie Ball(6); 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes(4); 8. 4-Cameron Martin(9); 9. 24-Terry McCarl(10); 10. 44-Chris Martin(8); DNS – 39-Lynton Jeffrey

D main (8 Laps), 2:23.0: 1. 27B-Jake Bubak(3); 2. 22M-Rees Moran(2) / 3. 44X-Scotty Johnson(1); 4. 7B-Ben Brown(4); 5. 28M-Conner Morrell(8); 6. 71W-Brandon Worthington(6); 7. 97-Scotty Milan(9); 8. 7S-Chris Windom(7); 9. 16G-Austyn Gossel(5); DNS – 17A-Jack Anderson; 15JR-Cole Mincer; 121-RJ Johnson

C main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. 2C-Cole Macedo(1); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley(3) / 3. 44-Chris Martin(2); 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg(6); 5. 27B-Jake Bubak(13); 6. 23L-Jimmy Light(7); 7. 99-Skylar Gee(12); 8. 2KS-Ian Madsen(8); 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson(10); 10. 6B-Brandon Wimmer(5); 11. 42-Sye Lynch(9); 12. 22M-Rees Moran(14); 13. 51B-Joe B Miller(11); 14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(4); DNS – G5-Gage Pulkrabek; 87-Aaron Reutzel; 21-Brian Brown; 39-Lynton Jeffrey

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 2:00.4: 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen[3]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 4. 24A-Rico Abreu[4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms[5]; 8. 2-David Gravel[7]

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild(3); 2. 17B-Bill Balog(2); 3. 14-Spencer Bayston(5); 4. 4W-Jamie Ball(6) / 5. 9R-Chase Randall(9); 6. 15-Donny Schatz(11); 7. 1K-Kelby Watt(10); 8. 6K-Kaleb Johnson(7); 9. 45X-Landon Crawley(18); 10. 71-Parker Price Miller(13); 11. 4-Cameron Martin(12); 12. 8H-Jacob Hughes(8); 13. 22-Riley Goodno(14); 14. 78-Scott Bogucki(15); 15. 6-Zach Hampton(4); 16. 2C-Cole Macedo(17); 17. 9-Kasey Kahne(1); 18. 24-Terry McCarl(16)

A main (started), 25 Laps, 8:05.0: 1. 2-David Gravel(8); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen(2); 3. 24A-Rico Abreu(4); 4. 41-Carson Macedo(6); 5. 14BC-Corey Day(10); 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi(1); 7. 39M-Anthony Macri(12); 8. 88-Austin McCarl(3); 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney(5); 10. 49-Brad Sweet(13); 11. 83-Michael Kofoid(15); 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart(11); 13. 23-Garet Williamson(9); 14. 10-Ryan Timms(7); 15. 15-Donny Schatz(25); 16. 27M-Carson McCarl(14); 17. 2C-Cole Macedo(27); 18. 2M-JJ Hickle(17); 19. 14-Spencer Bayston(23); 20. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild(21); 21. 27-Emerson Axsom(16); 22. 5-Brenham Crouch(19); 23. 17B-Bill Balog(22); 24. 25-Jy Corbet(18); 25. 7S-Chris Windom(26); 26. 6-Zach Hampton(28); 27. 13-Daison Pursley(20); 28. 28M-Conner Morrell(29); 29. 4W-Jamie Ball(24). Lap Leaders: Scelzi 1-7, K. Madsen 8-19, Gravel 20-25. Hard-charger: Schatz.

Pro Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 7C-Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.905(15); 2. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 00:17.993(4); 3. 13M-Brett Moffitt, Mooresville, NC, 00:18.103(13); 4. 57A-Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 00:18.135(2); 5. 26-Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA, 00:18.243(9); 6. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 00:18.354(1); 7. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 00:18.360(5); 8. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 00:18.452(10); 9. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 00:18.516(12); 10. 7-Hunter Lane, Milo, IA, 00:18.676(3); 11. 0-Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 00:18.799(16); 12. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.833(6); 13. 7G-Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 00:18.836(7); 14. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:18.853(11); 15. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:19.546(14); 16. 4S-Dave Seddon, Knoxville, IA, 00:21.362(8)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 2:02.9: 1. 99-Matthew Stelzer(3); 2. 9-Luke Lane(2); 3. 0-Mike Mayberry(1); 4. 7C-Devin Kline(6); 5. 13M-Brett Moffitt(5); 6. 26-Josh Jones(4); 7. 7G-Jackson Gray(7); 8. 55KC-Bob Hildreth(8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:58.5: 1. 88-J Kinder(6); 2. 48-Tyler Thompson(3); 3. 7-Hunter Lane(2); 4. 12K-Koddy Hildreth(1); 5. 57A-Devin Wignall(5); 6. 44-Brody Johnson(7); 7. 41-Jeff Wilke(4); 8. 4S-Dave Seddon(8)

A main (started), 15 Laps, 5:13.8: 1. 88-J Kinder(1); 2. 99-Matthew Stelzer(3); 3. 7C-Devin Kline(2); 4. 9-Luke Lane(7); 5. 57A-Devin Wignall(6); 6. 7G-Jackson Gray(12); 7. 48-Tyler Thompson(5); 8. 44-Brody Johnson(13); 9. 12K-Koddy Hildreth(10); 10. 13M-Brett Moffitt(4); 11. 55KC-Bob Hildreth(15); 12. 4S-Dave Seddon(14); 13. 41-Jeff Wilke(11); 14. 26-Josh Jones(8); 15. 7-Hunter Lane(9); DNS – 0-Mike Mayberry. Lap Leader: Kinder 1-15. Hard-charger: Gray.