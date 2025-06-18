Brockville, Cornwall This Weekend for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Oswego, NY) | After a week off, the Empire Super Sprints are set to spring back into action this weekend. For the second time in 2025 the tour will head north of the border, this time to the Brockville Ontario Speedway and the Cornwall Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s visit to Brockville is the first of two scheduled trips to ‘The Bullring’. The 3/8 mile high-banked oval has seen 27 ESS events over the years, with Davie Franek picking up the win most recently in August of 2024.

Sunday, the tour moves just an hour up the road along the St. Lawrence River to the Cornwall Motor Speedway. 26 ESS events have been held at the ¼ mile track, and there have only been three repeat winners (Steve Poirier, Jeff VanDusen and Jeff Thomas) through the 26 races.

Thus far in 2025, defending champion Jordan Poirier is still atop the points standings with 331 points. He leads Shawn Donath (281 points), Dylan Swiernik (274 points), Davie Franek (270 points) and Jason Barney (257 points).

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 22 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Wednesday, July 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)