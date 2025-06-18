Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Join World of Outlaws, Summer Nationals For St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff at I-55

By Matt Skipper

PEVELY, MO (June 18, 2025) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is set to join the Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet and the Hell Tour for a massive two-day event in the “Show Me State.”

The World of Outlaws St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff brings the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision, DIRTcar Summer Nationals, and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals together at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on June 20-21.

Competition at the Pevely, MO dirt track begins on Friday as the Midgets chase a $4,000 payday through 25 laps. Then, Saturday’s finale ups the stakes with a 30-lap Feature offering $5,000 to the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff champion.

The two-day event also marks the first of two visits to I-55 for the Series and the halfway point of the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series – a 10-race mini-series with the POWRi Midgets, currently led by Karter Sarff.

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

I-55 SHARK: There’s no driver more successful with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park than “The Shark” Karter Sarff. He swept the two Xtreme races at the track last year and scored a win during the Ironman 55 weekend in 2023.

He’s also one of three drivers who have won with Xtreme this year, picking up a win at Farmer City Raceway and at Coles County Speedway during the King of Coles weekend.

KING CANNON: Reigning Series champion Cannon McIntosh enters the weekend as the most recent Series winner, claiming the crown during the King of Coles finale at Cole County Speedway – his second win of the season.

The Bixby, OK driver is also a former Series winner at I-55, scoring a win at the track in 2023. Last year, he finished sixth and third in the two Series events there.

After a couple of poor finishes to start the 2025 season, McIntosh is continuing to fight his way back up the standings as he currently sits fourth in points, 120 points behind his teammate Jacob Denney.

LEADING THE WAY: Points leader Jacob Denney, and Chase McDermand, who sits second in points, are currently the only two drivers this season who have yet to finish outside the top 10. They also hold the most top-five finishes with five. However, Denney earned his 71-point lead over McDermand by scoring three wins, so far, this season.

Entering the weekend, McDermand has an upper hand as he has more laps at I-55 than Denney and scored a victory there with POWRi in 2022.

In the two races Denney ran at I-55 with POWRi in 2022, he finished eighth and second.

STILL SEARCHING: Jacob Denney, Cannon McIntosh, and Karter Sarff are currently the only three drivers with a win this season, but drivers like Gavin Miller, Chase McDermand, and Kameron Key have been knocking on the door for a victory.

Miller was part of one of the most exciting races this year at Coles County Speedway, trading slide job after slide job with his teammate Cannon McIntosh. While he came up one spot short of a win, he earned his fourth podium finish of the year and third runner-up finish.

McDermand, behind the wheel of his own equipment, has yet to finish worse than seventh this year, putting himself in contention to win every week. Could he finally break through this weekend at I-55?

Missouri’s Kameron Key, driving the No. 9U, has also shown promise this season, scoring a runner-up finish at Farmer City Raceway and a third-place finish at Coles County Speedway. He’s made two previous starts at I-55 with POWRi, scoring a best finish of 10th.

CHALLENGE SERIES: The two races at I-55 will award points toward the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship standings and the Xtreme-Outlaw POWRi Challenge Series – a 10-race mini-series that will award the champion $2,500 at the end of the season.

Sarff currently leads the Challenge Series points by 27 points over Denney. He has yet to finish outside the top five in a Challenge Series event and is the only driver with multiple Challenge Series wins.

The remaining Challenge Series events include, I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park (June 20-21 & Aug. 1-2), Doe Run Raceway (Sept. 5), and Highland Speedway (Sept. 6).

Friday-Saturday, June 20-21, at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 1522 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Chase McDermand: -71 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Gavin Miller: -105 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Cannon McIntosh: -120 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Kameron Key: -141 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Michael Faccinto: -227 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Alex Karpowicz: -239 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Colton Robinson: -253 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Hayden Wise: -275 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Brandon Carr: -321 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K