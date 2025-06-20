Price Miller pays tribute to Jamie Miller with Waynesfield All Star win

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, OHIO – You couldn’t have scripted what happened Thursday, June 19 at Waynesfield Raceway Park any better.

Bernie and Betsy Steubgen, owners of Indy Race Parts, wanted to pay tribute to one of their dear friends, Jamie Miller, who owned sprint cars over the years and who passed away in January. The Jamie Miller Memorial race was created and took place at Waynesfield as part of the Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek Presented by Gill Construction featuring the Napa Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline. The feature event was paced by the legendary Jac Haudenschild who drove Jamie’s cars off and on for several years.

The outcome? Bernie and Betsy’s car, driven by Park Price Miller of Kokomo, Indiana, snagged the win worth $7,506 – the six was Miller’s sprint car number.

Price Miller took the lead from Kalib Henry on lap six and held off a late race charge from Danny Dietrich in lapped traffic to earn his fourth career All Star win. Last year’s Speedweek Waynesfield winner Cale Thomas came home third with Tim Shaffer and Ryan Smith rounding out the top five.

“This one is for Jamie Miller. Bernie and Betsy were tight with him. Everyone knows how good of a guy Jamie was. He would do anything for you. He did the graphics on my cars and on Bernie’s. This is very special to all of us. My guys made some changes after the dash and this thing drove like a Cadillac,” said Price Miller beside his Indy Race Parts/Garrett Racing Engines backed #71.

For Dietrich, it was another second place run after having been nipped at the line by Thomas the year before.

“Second sucks. I keep running second here. I love coming to the Field…there’s just nothing like it. I thought I might have a shot in traffic but I made one mistake and it cost us,” said Dietrich beside his Weikert’s Livestock, Speedway Cars, Sandoes Fruit Market, Gary Kauffman Racing backed #48.

In the Midwest Thunder D2 USAC Midgets feature, Troy, Ohio’s Bryce Massingill took the lead with just two laps to go and drove to the win.

“Me and Luke (Hall) have battled at everyone of the four races we have had this year. It was a super technical track tonight but JB (Jakeb Boxell) showed me the line to run,” said Massingill.

The All Stars head to Moler Raceway Park Friday, June 20 and wrap up Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Atomic Speedway Saturday for the Dean Knittel Memorial paying $26, 554 to win.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will be back in action Thursday, July 3 for the Let Freedom Ring Night featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints 360 winged sprint cars, the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and the Dirt Track Truck Series.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Thursday, June 19, 2025

410 Sprints – NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions

Jamie Miller Memorial A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 4. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[5]; 5. 6-Ryan Smith[6]; 6. 17-Dylan Norris[13]; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[22]; 8. 24-Thomas Meseraull[14]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry[21]; 10. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]; 11. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 12. 09-Craig Mintz[20]; 13. 29-Zeth Sabo[19]; 14. 5AU-Brock Hallett[12]; 15. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[15]; 16. 79-Kyle Jones[17]; 17. 32-Bryce Lucius[18]; 18. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[23]; 20. 22-Brandon Spithaler[25]; 21. 38-Leyton Wagner[26]; 22. 7N-Darin Naida[24]; 23. 1-Nate Dussel[9]; 24. 15C-Chris Andrews[11]; 25. 45-Devon Borden[8]; 26. 3J-Trey Jacobs[16]

Gates Corporation B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[4]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[6]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[10]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[5]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]; 8. 16-DJ Foos[11]; 9. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]; 11. 81-Lee Jacobs[17]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[16]; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]; 14. 4X-Cale Stinson[19]; 15. 2X-Gage Etgen[15]; 16. 9-Lance Webb[13]; 17. W20-Greg Wilson[18]; 18. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 19. (DNS) 2MD-Aiden Price; 20. (DNS) 6H-Jac Haudenschild

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[6]; 6. 6-Ryan Smith[5]

Premier Planning Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Ryan Smith[2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 3. 24-Thomas Meseraull[5]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[8]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]; 7. 9-Lance Webb[10]; 8. 2MD-Aiden Price[1]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[9]

All Pro Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 3. 45-Devon Borden[2]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 5. 79-Kyle Jones[4]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[5]; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson[6]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs[9]

Adaptive One Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[2]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 3. 5AU-Brock Hallett[1]; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 5. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[6]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 8. 16-DJ Foos[8]; 9. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 3. 17-Dylan Norris[1]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[6]; 9. 7N-Darin Naida[5]; 10. 4X-Cale Stinson[10]

Capital Renegade Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:10.386[1]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.440[12]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:10.476[15]; 4. 45-Devon Borden, 00:10.515[5]; 5. 6-Ryan Smith, 00:10.591[6]; 6. 6H-Jac Haudenschild, 00:10.607[2]; 7. 2MD-Aiden Price, 00:10.630[11]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:10.634[16]; 9. 24-Thomas Meseraull, 00:10.653[13]; 10. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:10.678[8]; 11. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:10.684[7]; 12. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:10.698[3]; 13. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:10.754[9]; 14. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:10.778[19]; 15. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:10.781[20]; 16. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:10.788[10]; 17. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:10.800[18]; 18. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:10.805[4]; 19. 9-Lance Webb, 00:10.878[14]; 20. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:10.899[17]

Capital Renegade Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:10.733[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:10.789[8]; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas, 00:10.812[4]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:10.850[20]; 5. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:10.852[7]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:10.862[13]; 7. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:10.878[6]; 8. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:10.892[2]; 9. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.912[9]; 10. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:10.953[18]; 11. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:10.990[15]; 12. 19-TJ Michael, 00:11.007[14]; 13. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:11.010[12]; 14. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:11.018[11]; 15. 16-DJ Foos, 00:11.095[16]; 16. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:11.174[19]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen, 00:11.190[10]; 18. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:11.230[5]; 19. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:11.397[1]; 20. 4X-Cale Stinson, 00:11.541[17]

D2 USAC Midgets

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 35-Bryce Massingill[7]; 2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[9]; 3. 74-Luke Hall[2]; 4. 11X-Jalen Cox[6]; 5. 91-Tyler Nelson[4]; 6. 36-Ian Creager[8]; 7. 22-Gunnar Lucius[5]; 8. 32-Tyler Kalb[13]; 9. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer[12]; 10. 21S-Jacob Sabaj[10]; 11. 7M-Cole Morgan[14]; 12. 49-Carl Peterson IV[3]; 13. 99-Taten Long[15]; 14. 18N-Derrick Noffsinger[17]; 15. 01-Ryan Moran[11]; 16. 3W-Alex Watson[1]; 17. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[16]; 18. 88-Steve Myers Jr[18]; 19. (DNS) 21-Dylan Trost

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Carl Peterson IV[1]; 2. 36-Ian Creager[2]; 3. 3W-Alex Watson[4]; 4. 21S-Jacob Sabaj[3]; 5. 32-Tyler Kalb[5]; 6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[6]; 7. 88-Steve Myers Jr[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Tyler Nelson[4]; 2. 35-Bryce Massingill[2]; 3. 22-Gunnar Lucius[3]; 4. 01-Ryan Moran[1]; 5. 7M-Cole Morgan[5]; 6. 18N-Derrick Noffsinger[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 2. 74-Luke Hall[3]; 3. 11X-Jalen Cox[2]; 4. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer[1]; 5. 99-Taten Long[5]; 6. (DNS) 21-Dylan Trost

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 3W-Alex Watson, 00:14.168[1]; 2. 21S-Jacob Sabaj, 00:14.204[3]; 3. 36-Ian Creager, 00:14.327[2]; 4. 49-Carl Peterson IV, 00:14.362[5]; 5. 32-Tyler Kalb, 00:14.416[4]; 6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 00:14.421[6]; 7. (DNS) 88-Steve Myers Jr

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 91-Tyler Nelson, 00:13.505[1]; 2. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 00:13.885[2]; 3. 35-Bryce Massingill, 00:13.946[4]; 4. 01-Ryan Moran, 00:14.022[5]; 5. 7M-Cole Morgan, 00:14.076[6]; 6. 18N-Derrick Noffsinger, 00:15.118[3]

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:13.547[4]; 2. 74-Luke Hall, 00:13.702[1]; 3. 11X-Jalen Cox, 00:13.793[5]; 4. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer, 00:14.169[2]; 5. 99-Taten Long, 00:14.955[6]; 6. (DNS) 21-Dylan Trost