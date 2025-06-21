Balog Bounces Back for High Bank Nationals prelim win

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2025) – Bill Balog found redemption of a sort on Friday at Huset’s Speedway, where he won the preliminary night of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards on a warm and windy evening.

The victory during the $20,000-to-win race marked his third career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph and his first with the Series at the high-banked oval, coming a night after he led nearly three quarters of the laps before finishing second during the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle.

“Like I said before, these are just about impossible to win,” he said. “We drew good. The track was awesome. That was something. That was cool.

“This is the other wore out motor, but it runs good. We made a couple little tweaks for the car. We were really good.”

Balog is the high-point driver out of the 59 competitors following the preliminary night, which puts him in a strong position for Saturday’s $250,000-to-win program – tied for the most in World of Outlaws history.

“We go to bed pretty early usually,” he said. “Might have a couple of beers.”

Garet Williamson led the opening lap of Friday’s 35-lap main event before Balog powered around him on Lap 2. The leader entered traffic on Lap 9. Williamson stayed within several car lengths for most of the race as the duo diced through traffic. Williamson pulled alongside Balog on Lap 14, but the leader’s momentum on the outside was enough to hold onto the top spot.

Williamson again closed to Balog’s rear bumper with a handful of laps remaining, but Balog was efficient lap after lap. As Williamson pushed it on the final lap for a last-ditch move, Thursday’s Huset’s Hustle winner Michael “Buddy” Kofoid plugged the bottom in turns three and four in a move that earned a second-place finish by 0.047 seconds.

“I had a really good car,” said Kofoid, who ended the race only 0.487 seconds behind Balog. “I was able to send it across and kinda get stuck in the middle and kinda hold up the line where he couldn’t circle me. A good points night again and happy to be on the podium. I would have liked to be a spot better, but obviously the big picture is tomorrow.”

Williamson’s third-place finish tied his career-best result with the World of Outlaws.

“We got back to lapped traffic and I felt I paced (Balog) great,” he said. “I was closing in on Bill the last few laps. I’m just really happy with the car. Thank you to the Quiring Family for putting on this great event to race for this great money.”

David Gravel placed fourth for the third consecutive night with Sheldon Haudenschild advancing from 13 th to fifth.

Kerry Madsen was the quickest qualifier overall to kick off the night with Rico Abreu joining him as the quickest drivers in their groups. The heat races were won by Logan Schuchart, Brad Sweet, Conner Morrell, Hunter Schuerenberg, Christopher Thram and Tyler Courtney. Kaleb Johnson was the C Main winner and Brady Bacon topped the Last Chance Showdown.

Balog leads Kofoid by one point in the event standings with Williamson six points back. Gravel is 12 points behind Balog. Giovanni Scelzi ranks fifth (16 points out of the top spot). Schuchart and Haudenschild are tied for sixth (17 points behind the leader) with Courtney (25 points back), Ryan Timms (27 points back) and Thram (30 points back) rounding out the top 10.

BILLIONAUTO.COM HUSET’S HIGH BANK NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MENARDS PRELIMINARY NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 20, 2025) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog (2); 2. 83-Michael Kofoid (3); 3. 23-Garet Williamson (1); 4. 2-David Gravel (5); 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (13); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (8); 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (4); 8. 10-Ryan Timms (16); 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (10); 10. 49-Brad Sweet (9); 11. 24T-Christopher Thram (6); 12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (14); 13. 9R-Chase Randall (7); 14. 41-Carson Macedo (22); 15. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (17); 16. 2C-Cole Macedo (12); 17. 55V-Kerry Madsen (15); 18. 21H-Brady Bacon (21); 19. 2KS-Ian Madsen (18); 20. 15-Donny Schatz (23); 21. 39M-Anthony Macri (19); 22. 21-Brian Brown (24); 23. 28M-Conner Morrell (11); 24. 16-Riley Goodno (20).

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon (2); 2. 41-Carson Macedo (5); 3. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 4. 21-Brian Brown (4); 5. 45X-Landon Crawley (6); 6. 88T-Tanner Thorson (17); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (16); 8. 99-Skylar Gee (12); 9. 53-Jack Dover (15); 10. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (21); 11. 88-Austin McCarl (8); 12. 44-Chris Martin (1); 13. 27-Carson McCarl (9); 14. 6-Zach Hampton (18); 15. 64-Andy Pake (13); 16. 80P-Jacob Peterson (19); 17. 3-Tim Kaeding (20); 18. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 19. 25-Jy Corbet (14); 20. 83H-Justin Henderson (10); 21. 14-Spencer Bayston (22); 22. 87-Aaron Reutzel (11).

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 14-Spencer Bayston (5); 3. 7S-Chris Windom (1); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings (3); 5. 9-Kasey Kahne (6); 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier (14); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (9); 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister (10); 9. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (4); 10. 33-Scott Broty (18); 11. 96-Blaine Stegenga (11); 12. 4-Cameron Martin (12); 13. 2X-Alex Pettas (15); 14. 8X-Micah Slendy (17); 15. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 16. 83JR-Sam Henderson (8); 17. O9-Matt Juhl (13); 18. 11M-Brendan Mullen (16); 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (19).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart (2); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri (1); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (3); 4. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (4); 5. 55V-Kerry Madsen (6); 6. 53-Jack Dover (7); 7. 7S-Chris Windom (8); 8. 64-Andy Pake (5); 9. O9-Matt Juhl (9); 10. 2X-Alex Pettas (10).

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 2. 44-Chris Martin (1); 3. 2-David Gravel (4); 4. 41-Carson Macedo (3); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (5); 6. 88T-Tanner Thorson (7); 7. 14-Spencer Bayston (9); 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel (6); 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 10. 8X-Micah Slendy (10).

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell (2); 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (5); 3. 83-Michael Kofoid (6); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes (3); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 7. 8H-Jade Hastings (8); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (9); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (10).

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 2. 9R-Chase Randall (4); 3. 2KS-Ian Madsen (2); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (3); 5. 6-Zach Hampton (7); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding (8); 7. 83H-Justin Henderson (5); 8. 24-Rico Abreu (6); 9. 4-Cameron Martin (9); 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen (10).

Toyota Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 2. 23-Garet Williamson (4); 3. 17B-Bill Balog (5); 4. 45X-Landon Crawley (1); 5. 99-Skylar Gee (2); 6. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (9); 7. 21-Brian Brown (6); 8. 83JR-Sam Henderson (8); 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 10. 33-Scott Broty (10).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (3); 2. 21H-Brady Bacon (1); 3. 2C-Cole Macedo (4); 4. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 5. 25-Jy Corbet (2); 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (8); 7. 88-Austin McCarl (6); 8. 9-Kasey Kahne (7); 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier (9).

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.259 (1); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.263 (4); 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.295 (11); 4. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.301 (2); 5. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:11.395 (21); 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.429 (5); 7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:11.464 (24); 8. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.464 (9); 9. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.470 (8); 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:11.478 (26); 11. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.485 (12); 12. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.495 (18); 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:11.513 (19); 14. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:11.514 (28); 15. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:11.537 (22); 16. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.546 (16); 17. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.560 (29); 18. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.563 (15); 19. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.613 (27); 20. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.620 (23); 21. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.663 (25); 22. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.669 (20); 23. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.717 (17); 24. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.776 (13); 25. O9-Matt Juhl, 00:11.811 (6); 26. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.834 (10); 27. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.915 (7); 28. 2X-Alex Pettas, 00:12.147 (14); 29. 8X-Micah Slendy, 00:12.221 (30); 30. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.232 (3).

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.491 (20); 2. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.521 (4); 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.523 (9); 4. 83H-Justin Henderson, 00:11.554 (19); 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.567 (5); 6. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.589 (13); 7. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:11.589 (11); 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.594 (14); 9. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:11.594 (2); 10. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.599 (21); 11. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.626 (7); 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:11.649 (18); 13. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:11.684 (29); 14. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.690 (25); 15. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:11.702 (3); 16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.725 (27); 17. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.728 (28); 18. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.734 (10); 19. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.740 (12); 20. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.745 (6); 21. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:11.756 (15); 22. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.778 (26); 23. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.789 (23); 24. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.856 (1); 25. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:11.911 (17); 26. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.943 (8); 27. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.961 (24); 28. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.991 (16); 29. 33-Scott Broty, 00:12.256 (22).

