Cannon MMcIntosh Wins Third Xtreme Outlaw Midget Feature in Four Races at I-55

PEVELY, MO (June 20, 2025) – Cannon McIntosh has kept the winning momentum rolling forward.

The reigning Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota champion had to work from a seventh-place starting spot to score his third Feature win in the last four Series races of 2025.

2022 Series champion Zach Daum and rookie Michael Faccinto led the field to the green flag, with Daum taking the lead by running his familiar bottom lane of the track.

While the majority of drivers followed Daum on the bottom, few drivers found speed on the cushion of the track to chase down the leaders. The first driver to take the high lane was McIntosh, who made easy work of it with speed off the corners to pass by Sarff for third place on Lap 4, Faccinto for second on Lap 5, and then Daum for the lead on Lap 6.

Daum fought back on the bottom lane, but could not match Cannon’s pace and surrendered the lead to the Mobil 1 No. 71K Midget.

The Bixby, OK driver did not peel off from the top side once he began to use it, which helped him extend the lead. At the same time, the field behind him lost valuable time through jostling positions in the second half of the 20-lap Feature, with Sarff moving to second place and Gavin Miller following McIntosh on the cushion for third.

As McIntosh drew a 3.5-second lead over the field at the sight of the twin checkered flags, he solidified his 14th career Xtreme Outlaw Midgets win, and his second at the Pevely, MO facility.

“We all kind of followed in line on the bottom, obviously being the short way around,” McIntosh said. “I think there was an okay amount of moisture down there, but not a lot. I was aware of that and could see there was something on the top. I didn’t know exactly what with running in fourth, and you don’t have much to lose there.

“I was trying to be the first guy to get up there, and fortunately, I was. I think by the time I had enough momentum once it got going, it was really good. I had seen Sarff slide up, but we had enough speed to clear them. It’s hats off to the track crew and this whole Mobil 1 KKM team.”

Sarff finished the night in second place after going outside of his comfort zone to ride the cushion towards his result at I-55.

“I never dreamed that I was going to be up there, honestly,” Sarff said. “I was glad that Cannon showed that, so it made for a decent race to watch. I’m just kind of bummed we didn’t find that first, but I guess that’s just part of it. So hopefully, tomorrow ends up being somewhat similar.”

Miller wrapped the night with his fifth podium in the last six races, but continues to seek his first Series win of the 2025 campaign.

“From the beginning, I knew it was going to be good around the top,” Miller said. “I was hoping there was just a stretch of green flag laps so I could build my momentum. There were a lot of guys that moved towards the top that got us all jumbled up, and I was a little stuck.

“Once (Cannon and Karter) got to the top, it became really hard to pass. It’s kind of hard to tell what tomorrow’s gonna look like, but getting those laps around the top and being comfortable definitely helps us out.”

Series points leader Jacob Denney finished fourth, and Daum ended the night with a top-five finish.

RECAP NOTES:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Karter Sarff

Toyota Heat 1: Joe Wirth

CASM Safety Products Heat 2: Colton Robinson

TJ Forged Heat 3: Chase McDermand

High-Point Driver: Chase McDermand

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger: Cannon McIntosh (+6)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Lance Bennett

Up Next: The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets join the World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Models presented by DIRTVision, DIRTcar Summer Nationals, and the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals once more at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park for the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff on Saturday, June 21.

FIRECRACKER TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[8]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney[10]; 5. 97D-Zach Daum[1]; 6. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 7. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 8. 77W-Joe Wirth[3]; 9. 67K-Colton Robinson[4]; 10. 9U-Kameron Key[9]; 11. 56E-Tyler Edwards[15]; 12. 51-Zach Boden[12]; 13. 50-Daniel Adler[16]; 14. 94-Hayden Wise[11]; 15. 00-Brecken Reese[13]; 16. 91-Lance Bennett[17]; 17. 44-Branigan Roark[18]; 18. 56X-Mark Chisholm[23]; 19. 98K-Brandon Carr[14]; 20. 22G-Myles Tomlinson[25]; 21. 7-Shannon McQueen[22]; 22. 19-Jacob McFarlin[21]; 23. 2D-Luke Icke[24]; 24. O5-Alex Midkiff[20]; 25. 72-Alex Karpowicz[19]