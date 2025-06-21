Chad Trout Gets First Williams Grove Sprint Win

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Chad Trout of Dover got his elusive first career 410 sprint car win at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking home over $5,600 for the victory.

The longtime oval supporter already owned four limited sprint wins at the track.

The 25-lap 410 sprint car main would go non-stop with Trout leading every lap from the pole position.

Second starter Austin Bishop chased the leader all through the event and although he was able to narrow Trout’s advantage in traffic he was never able to mount a challenge for the win.

Ryan Newton raced hard with Bishop for the second spot for the first half of the race before settling into third spot.

Hard racing for the fourth spot took place during the final 10 laps as Troy Wagaman Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Justin Whittall, Lance Dewease and Freddie Rahmer all tried to secure the position, running just car lengths apart as they traversed the oval.

Zearfoss held the spot for several laps and even challenged Newton for third at times but eventually fell victim to 10th starter Wagaman’s advances.

In the end Trout scored the win over Bishop, Newton, Wagaman and Zearfoss.

Sixth through 10th went to Whittall, 17th starter Dewease, Rahmer, Chase Dietz and TJ Stutts.

Heats went to Trout, Bishop and Newton with Jordan Thomas scoring the last chance race.

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Chad Trout, 2. Austin Bishop, 3. Ryan Newton, 4. Troy Wagaman Jr., 5. Brock Zearfoss, 6. Justin Whittall, 7. Lance Dewease, 8. Freddie Rahmer, 9. Chase Dietz, 10. TJ Stutts, 11. Ricky Dieva, 12. Doug Hammaker, 13. Cole Knopp, 14. Lucas Wolfe, 15. Cameron Smith, 16. Ryan Taylor, 17. Jake Karklin, 18. Derek Hauck, 19. Billy Dietrich, 20. Daison Pursley, 21. Alex Attard, 22. Jordan Thomas, 23. Chris Frank

DNS: Derek Locke

DNQ: Preston Lattomus, Samuel Miller, Dave Grube, Kody Lehman, Jimmy Light, Mike Thompson