Speedweek Begins Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will kickoff the 35th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, June 27 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by A & S Landscaping Services, the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will race in the speedweek opener going 30 laps in distance and paying $10,000 to win out of a total purse worth more than $36,000.

The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be in action.

Time trials will begin at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

The overall fast qualifier will earn $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The race is another in the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the oval.

Freddie Rahmer is the current points leader in the Hoosier Diamond Series point standings.

Pennsylvania Speedweek will return to Williams Grove Speedway one week later on July 4 for the prestigious Mitch Smith Memorial.

The Mitch Smith Memorial boasts the largest payout of the 2025 speedweek series with a posted winners share worth $20,000 out of a total purse worth more than $48,000.

Last year in speedweek action at Williams Grove, the series opener was claimed by Danny Dietrich while Anthony Macri scored the prestigious Mitch Smith Memorial.

No one has won more in speedweek action at Williams Grove since the series began in 1991 than Lance Dewease, who owns seven oval speedweek victories.

Opening night speedweek sponsor A & S Landscaping Services of Dillsburg offers top quality landscape services and products for both residential and commercial properties.

A& S specializes in hardscaping, lawn maintenance, mulching and landscape design and construction.

Contact A & S at 717.758.8042 and find them on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania Speedweek Series runs June 27 through July 6 at area ovals.

Presented by C & D Rigging, the 2025 Speedweek Series carries a $35,000 total point fund including $6,000 to earn the series title.

Adult general admission for June 27 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.