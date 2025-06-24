Andy Forsberg Back In Placerville Speedway Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for Fan Appreciation night on one week removed from victory getting snatched from his grasp at Petaluma Speedway, Andy Forsberg was not to be denied as he wired the field and scored his sixth win of the season.

“I have to give big props to RMI because he always seems to pull a rabbit out of his hat with the track the week after the El Dorado County fair, and Saturday night was no different,” Forsberg said. “Mix a great track with a packed grandstands and it was a really good night.”

With 23 cars on hand Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Forsberg was the first car to hit the track for time trials and laid down a very strong lap he ended up fourth quick aboard the Pacific Highway Rentals/Meridian Cameras/Oroville Tax backed No. 92.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Auburn, CA driver was hard on the throttle as the race came to life and he powered to the lead. Keeping the field at bay, Forsberg picked up the win and earned a spot in the all important redraw.

With a little luck on his side, Forsberg drew the two and was on the front row of the feature event alongside last week’s winner, Chance Grasty.

When the race went green, Forsberg actually slipped back to second officially before taking command of the race on the second lap. Out in front, the Auburn, CA driver was very strong on the slick quarter-mile bullring.

Keeping the field at bay, Forsberg was able to cruise to his sixth win of the season by nearly a 1.5 second advantage over second place.

“My team has really been working to get us faster and faster on the slick surface and Saturday it felt really good,” Forsberg said. “Thanks to the crew, Paul (car owner) and all of our sponsors for making this all possible.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-23, Wins-6, Top 5’s-14, Top 10’s-17

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will return to action on Saturday night for Fan Appreciation night in Placerville, CA.

