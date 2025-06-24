Jackson Motorplex Increases Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial Presented by DKW Transport on July 11 to $10,000 to Win and $1,000 to Start

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 24, 2025) – A big payday is on the line when racing returns to Jackson Motorplex on July 11.

The Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by DKW Transport features a $10,000 top prize for the winner of the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event, which pays $1,000 to start. Additionally, there is a $200 bonus for quick time courtesy of Nordica Warehouses.

The event is the first night of a three-race Border Battle that weekend with shows on July 12 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and July 13 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. GRP Motorsports is providing each team that competes in all three nights with $800 in tow money.

Ryan Timms currently holds a three-point lead over Kaleb Johnson in the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars championship standings. Both drivers have one feature win this season as only two of the four scheduled races have occurred with two nights lost to Mother Nature.

Mark Dobmeier is 13 points behind Timms with Jack Dover 18 points out of the top spot. Christopher Thram and Riley Goodno are tied for fifth – 19 points back.

The event on July 11 is the first of five races for the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars at Jackson Motorplex this season. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will also be part of the program.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

July 11 for the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by DKW Transport featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .