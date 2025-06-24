Poirier Picks up First Brockville ESS Win

By Curtis Berleue

(Brockville, ONT) | For the second time in 2025, Jordan Poirier is a winner in Empire Super Sprints competition. Taking an early lead, the Quebec driver never looked back en-route to a $2,000 payday north of the border.

Jason Barney drew the Pinnacle Pole Award, and thus led the field to the green flag. A multi-car pileup on the front stretch on the first lap meant a quick restart, and by lap 3 Poirier had gotten by Barney for the lead.

After a handful of challenges from Barney, Poirier eventually extended his lead over the field to nearly two and a half seconds. Behind the lead duo, Paulie Colagiovanni was working his way up from his 6th starting position. On lap 12, Colagiovanni got by Logan Crisafulli for third, and set his sights on Barney in second.

As laps ran out, ultimately neither Colagiovanni or Barney had anything for the competitors in front of them. Poirier crossed the line first for his second win of 2025 with the Empire Super Sprints, bringing his season win percentage to 50% through four races.

“I never have won an ESS race here (Brockville), so it feels pretty good,” said Poirier in victory lane. “We tried something with the car and it seemed to work. I guessed he (Barney) was trying to catch me so I ventured out from what I was doing.”

“It’s been a good start to the year. Our GSR chassis is working super good. We did our homework this winter, and it just feels really good.”

Jason Barney would come home in second.

“It’s two races in a row that I’ve finished second,” said Barney. “This one I just wasn’t aggressive enough in the beginning of the race.”

“I felt comfortable on the bottom, and just kinda wanted to stay down there and make sure nobody slipped under me. I was just a little too easy.”

Paulie Colagiovanni rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium.

“I’m just very thankful for Denny Peebles giving me the opportunity,” said Colagiovanni. “I’ve never really run a Triple X. This is our fourth race with it – we’re fine tuning it a little bit and I think we were almost just as good as Poirier.”

With 18 cars in the pits, the field was split into three timed hot lap groups. Joe Trenca, Dylan Swiernik and Logan Crisafulli earned Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards, while Davie Franek, Alex Therrien and Paulie Colagiovanni picked up Elab Smokers Boutique heat wins.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is Sunday June 22nd at the Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, ONT. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Sunday, June 22 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Wednesday, July 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 3 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A Feature-Main: 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 3. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 4. 36-Logan Crisafulli[4]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek[11]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[5]; 7. 41-Dalton Rombough[7]; 8. 21-Alex Therrien[10]; 9. 93-Bryan Cloutier[17]; 10. 70MM-Matt Billings[12]; 11. 98-Joe Trenca[13]; 12. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[18]; 13. 42W-Rick Wilson[2]; 14. 13-Evan Reynolds[9]; 15. 81-Tyler Reynolds[15]; 16. 33-Lacey Hanson[8]; 17. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[14]; 18. (DNS) 19KC-Mathieu Bardier

Elab Smoker Boutique Heat 1: 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 70MM-Matt Billings[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 87-Jason Barney[6]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[4]; 6. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[5]

Elab Smoker Boutique Heat 2: 1. 21-Alex Therrien[2]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough[1]; 3. 42W-Rick Wilson[6]; 4. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 5. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 6. 93-Bryan Cloutier[5]

Elab Smoker Boutique Heat 3: 1. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[2]; 2. 36-Logan Crisafulli[4]; 3. 33-Lacey Hanson[3]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[1]; 5. 81-Tyler Reynolds[5]; 6. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[6]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #98-Joe Trenca; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #36-Logan Crisafulli

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #21-Alex Therrien; #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #87-Jason Barney

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #36-Logan Crisafulli

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #70MM-Matt Billings

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #98-Joe Trenca

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): 42W-Rick Wilson

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #81-Tyler Rand

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #93-Bryan Cloutier (+8)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #98-Joe Trenca

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28-Jordan Poirier; #87-Jason Barney; #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #7C-Dylan Swiernik

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #28-Jordan Poirier