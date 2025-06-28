Abreu Becomes Third Different Leader at Lucas Oil to Claim Diamond Classic Preliminary Win

From High Limit Racing

Even after an afternoon downpour that put the night in jeopardy, Lucas Oil Speedway still salvaged the surface and proved once again why it is called “The Diamond of Dirt Tracks.”

Coming from the fourth position, Rico Abreu became the third different leader in Friday’s 30-lapper en route to winning for the first time at the Wheatland, Missouri facility.

Early on in the Diamond Classic preliminary, it was a matchup of the Shark Racing No. 1A and the Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7BC at the front of the field. Ashton Torgerson controlled the opening seven circuits, chasing his first-career Kubota High Limit Racing victory, let alone his first win on the National 410 level.

“Sunshine” disposed of Torgerson come Lap 8, but his lead proved to be short-lived as Abreu’s Kubota Genuine Parts No. 24 was hounding him in a hurry. With traffic now in play, Abreu was able to capitalize and take the top spot on Lap 11 – a lead he would never relinquish.

The race ran green flag from there until Lap 26 when the final caution of the race flew and set up a four-lap sprint to the finish. Courtney restarted right on Abreu’s tail with a shot at redemption, but the No. 24 was too strong in clean air and Rico sailed away with the win.

Friday marked Rico’s first-ever win at Lucas Oil Speedway, his sixth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane in 2025, his ninth overall win of the year, and his 18th career victory with Kubota High Limit Racing – extending his record with the most all-time.

Tyler Courtney’s impressive Lucas Oil Speedway resume grew once more, contending for the win for the fourth time in four tries at this place with a wing. He settled for second in the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC to cut into the championship lead after a troublesome Thursday.

Extending his recent hot streak, Tanner Thorson got by Brent Marks on the final lap to take the last podium position. He’s now earned six top-six finishes in his last six races with Kubota High Limit Racing, turning the Rod Gross Motorsports No. 88 into one of the most consistent cars on tour lately.

Rounding out the top-10 on Friday night was Brent Marks, Aaron Reutzel, Ashton Torgerson, Brad Sweet, Daison Pursley, Kasey Kahne, and Chase Randall.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/27/25)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Daison Pursley (13.191)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel (12.869)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Ashton Torgerson

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brent Marks

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Tanner Thorson

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Ashton Torgerson

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Noah Gass

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Ashton Torgerson (13.475)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Kevin Thomas Jr. +9 (20th-11th)

Lap Leaders – Ashton Torgerson 1-7; Tyler Courtney 8-10; Rico Abreu 11-30.

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]; 4. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]; 6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet[7]; 8. 13-Daison Pursley[5]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[11]; 10. 9R-Chase Randall[9]; 11. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[20]; 12. 42-Sye Lynch[15]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[14]; 14. 5-Brenham Crouch[13]; 15. 40-Howard Moore[19]; 16. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 17. 26-Justin Peck[16]; 18. 21X-JJ Hickle[10]; 19. 20G-Noah Gass[21]; 20. 75-Tyler Blank[24]; 21. 77-Jack Wagner[23]; 22. 45X-Landon Crawley[17]; 23. 98P-Miles Paulus[22]; 24. 14-Spencer Bayston[18]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 21/52 Races):

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (1,278 PTS… -)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,278 PTS… -)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (1,254 PTS… -24)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (1,251 PTS… -27)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (1,242 PTS… -36)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (1,119 PTS… -159)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (1,064 PTS… -214)]

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (960 PTS… -318)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (943 PTS… -335)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (939 PTS… -339)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (907 PTS… -371)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (858 PTS… -420)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (775 PTS… -503)

14.Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (740 PTS… -538)

UP NEXT: The second annual Diamond Classic concludes tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, with a $25,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start program at Lucas Oil Speedway’s “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” in Wheatland, Missouri. After that, Kubota High Limit Racing will take Fourth of July weekend off before returning to racing at Kentucky’s Florence Speedway on July 11-12. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.