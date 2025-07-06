NARC SPRINT CARS INVADE PETALUMA FOR $5,200 TO WIN DAVE LINDT MEMORIAL

By Andrew Kunas

(7/7/25 ) Petaluma, CA … After a well-earned break following a very busy month of June, the NARC 410 sprint car series kicks off another busy stretch of racing on Saturday night, when the series makes its annual visit to Petaluma Speedway for the 2nd Annual Dave Lindt Memorial.

The event honors Lindt, who was Petaluma Speedway’s winningest driver ever, scoring 48 feature victories and earning five track championships along the way as he dominated weekly action at the track in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. Lindt was known for his blue No. 52 sprint car, matching his high school colors and his football jersey number. Saturday’s NARC main event will pay $5,200 to win in his memory.

Saturday’s show marks the first of four consecutive weeks of racing for NARC, the stretch nicknamed by some as the “cooler weather tour” as it is all at tracks along the Pacific coast, which should feature more comfortable weather conditions for racers and fans while the California interior bakes in summer heat.

Former NARC champion Sean Becker of Oroville won the inaugural Dave Lindt Memorial last July after a late race battle with young Oakley driver Dylan Bloomfield. It was the last time the “Shark” visited victory lane in NARC competition.

POINTS BATTLE & WHO TO WATCH

After an eventful trip last month to the Pacific Northwest, there is a tie at the top of the NARC point standings, with reigning “King of the West” Justin Sanders of Aromas and former series champion D.J. Netto of Hanford neck and neck at 1,890 points apiece. Both drivers have multiple NARC victories on the season, Sanders with four and Netto with two, and both had their share of bad luck this year, including Netto getting upside down on consecutive nights during the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports. After their respective roller coaster rides, they are both at the top as NARC begins its summer swing.

Sanders has had momentum on his side of late, picking up two NARC wins last month including a $10,000 preliminary night win at the Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway before taking fifth in the Saturday finale against a tough field of racers. Sanders finished second to Becker at last year’s Dave Lindt Memorial.

Things are tight in general toward the top of the point standings, with just 20 points separating the Top 5. Former NARC champion Bud Kaeding of Campbell, though winless, is quietly having a solid season and is only 11 points out of the lead. Just three points behind Kaeding is Harrisburg, Oregon’s Tyler Thompson, who is leading the NARC Rookie of the Year chase and has shown some flashes as well, picking up multiple fast qualifier awards, twice earning the hard charger nod, and challenging for a win at Ocean Speedway in May.

Becker is only 20 points behind the leaders and at times has shown himself as a threat to win this season, most notably at Antioch Speedway in May when he led laps in the main event before a crash knocked him out of contention. Having last won at last year’s Dave Lindt Memorial, Becker looks to get back in the win column this Saturday with a second straight Lindt triumph.

Dominic Gorden of Clovis got his second career NARC victory on May 31st at the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial at Placerville Speedway. Gorden currently sits sixth in the point standings and hopes to get a second 410 victory for the season Saturday in Petaluma.

A full field of 410 sprint cars are expected to compete at the 16th event on the ultra-competitive 27-race NARC schedule. To date, 15 races have produced nine different winners!

FAN INFO

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Petaluma Fairgrounds at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Front gates open at 4:00 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. General admission for adults is $25, with juniors 12-16, seniors 65+ and military in for $22. Kids ages 6 to 11 are in for just $10. The Redwood Dwarf Cars, mini-stocks and hobby stocks are all scheduled to race on Saturday night with NARC.

ABOUT NARC

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410 winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, Wedg High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER 15 EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 7/6/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 1890

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 1890

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 1879

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 1876

Sean Becker, Roseville – 1870

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 1852

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 1825

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 1780

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 1772

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1760

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 1695

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 1478

Max Mittry, Redding – 1437

Billy Aton, Benicia – 1392

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1260

Nick Parker, Tucson, AX – 1185

John Clark, Windsor – 1107

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, AUS – 1004

Jess Schlotfeldt, Arlington, WA – 972

Tim Kaeding, San Jose – 670

Levi Klatt, Langley, BC – 914