Chance Grasty flashes to victory at SCCT Speedweek stop in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Chance Grasty withstood the challenges of Austin Wood and Andy Forsberg over the closing stages to claim his first career Placerville Speedway win, during an entertaining main event on night two of SCCT Speedweek.

Grasty piloted the Friends & Family Racing/ Bushey Financial Services X1 to a $5,000 triumph at the Gold Pan Rampage. It marked his second ever Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph, after claiming his initial victory at Petaluma Speedway last month.

“That was so much fun tonight in the main event racing with Austin Wood and Andy Forsberg,” Grasty said after the race. “I kind of messed up in the Dash but definitely made up for it in the feature. I really have to thank the entire F&F Racing team, Bushey Financial Services and all the partners on this car.”

Cotati’s Jake Haulot captured the High Sierra Industries Dash to earn the pole for the 35-lap finale. When the green flag waved, he immediately shot out front and looked strong in the early laps.

Austin Wood moved into the runner up spot on lap four, while eighth starting Grasty carved his way into third on lap number seven. Around lap 10 the duo began to go at it and with 11 circuits complete, Grasty slipped to his inside to assume second.

With lapped traffic in play Grasty closed in on Haulot and quickly made it a race for the top spot. On lap 14 Haulot and Grasty proceeded to split a lapped car in thrilling fashion, which saw Grasty lead the 15th circuit.

Wood then charged to the inside of Haulot to take over second on lap 20, prior to a caution shortly after. On the restart Auburn’s Andy Forsberg moved his way into third and it set up an exhilarating 15-lap shootout to the end.

Grasty, Wood and Forsberg fought tooth and nail up front with fans on the edge of their seats. A multi-groove surface allowed for some exceptional racing and in the end, Grasty was able to withstand the challenges to accept the Darin Stahl checkered flag.

Wood finished the race in a close second with Forsberg rounding out the podium. Haulot and El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte completed the top five in the Shop Kyle Larson main event.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Jake Morgan, Shane Hopkins, Kelly Miller, Max Mittry and Kinzer Cox. Hopkins must be commended on his fantastic drive after starting dead last following a trip to the work area during the warmup laps due to a flat tire.

Steel Powell officially earned the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award going from 23rd to 15th in the feature.

A total of 28 cars competed on night two of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. Austin Wood earned the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award for the second straight night with a lap of 10.702.

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek continues Monday night at The Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Gold Pan Rampage

Placerville Speedway

July 19, 2025

A Main 35 Laps

1. X1-Chance Grasty[8]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 5. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[9]; 6. 45-Jake Morgan[3]; 7. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 8. 2JR-Kelly Miller[2]; 9. 2XM-Max Mittry[12]; 10. 40-Kinzer Cox[4]; 11. 3-Cole Schroeder[11]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes[13]; 13. 94-Greg Decaires V[14]; 14. 8A-Aydan Saunders[15]; 15. 00-Steel Powell[23]; 16. 93-Stephen Ingraham[17]; 17. 77-Levi Klatt[16]; 18. 9-DJ Freitas[20]; 19. 7-Jett Barnes[21]; 20. 56C-Carson Hammes[22]; 21. 24M-Ian Myers[24]; 22. 17-Anthony Snow[18]; 23. 25-Seth Standley[10]; 24. 25X-Justin Johnson[19]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 7-Jett Barnes[1]; 2. 56C-Carson Hammes[2]; 3. 00-Steel Powell[5]; 4. 24M-Ian Myers[3]; 5. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[6]; 6. 38-Tyler Cato[4]; 7. 85-AJ Alderman[7]; 8. (DNS) 61-Travis Labat

Dash 6 Laps

1. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 2. 2JR-Kelly Miller[2]; 3. 45-Jake Morgan[3]; 4. 40-Kinzer Cox[6]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood[8]; 8. X1-Chance Grasty[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. X1-Chance Grasty[3]; 2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 3. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 5. 93-Stephen Ingraham[5]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes[6]; 7. 00-Steel Powell[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 40-Kinzer Cox[2]; 2. 25-Seth Standley[1]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 94-Greg Decaires V[3]; 5. 17-Anthony Snow[5]; 6. 24M-Ian Myers[7]; 7. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 45-Jake Morgan[2]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[1]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins[4]; 4. 8A-Aydan Saunders[5]; 5. 25X-Justin Johnson[6]; 6. 7-Jett Barnes[3]; 7. 85-AJ Alderman[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 2JR-Kelly Miller[1]; 2. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 3. 55D-Dawson Hammes[2]; 4. 77-Levi Klatt[3]; 5. 9-DJ Freitas[5]; 6. 38-Tyler Cato[6]; 7. (DNS) 61-Travis Labat

Qualifying

1. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:10.702[20]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:10.721[3]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:10.773[25]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:10.795[9]; 5. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:10.866[1]; 6. 25-Seth Standley, 00:10.877[18]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:10.902[13]; 8. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 00:10.909[2]; 9. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:10.917[22]; 10. 40-Kinzer Cox, 00:10.918[7]; 11. 45-Jake Morgan, 00:10.962[14]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:11.015[4]; 13. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:11.022[24]; 14. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:11.028[23]; 15. 7-Jett Barnes, 00:11.032[16]; 16. 77-Levi Klatt, 00:11.056[17]; 17. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 00:11.121[21]; 18. 17-Anthony Snow, 00:11.150[8]; 19. 8A-Aydan Saunders, 00:11.160[11]; 20. 9-DJ Freitas, 00:11.177[26]; 21. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:11.189[5]; 22. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:11.311[27]; 23. 25X-Justin Johnson, 00:11.316[12]; 24. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:11.337[6]; 25. 00-Steel Powell, 00:11.338[28]; 26. 24M-Ian Myers, 00:11.383[19]; 27. 85-AJ Alderman, 00:11.438[15]; 28. 61-Travis Labat, 00:13.545[10]