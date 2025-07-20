TANNER CARRICK WINS HOWARD KAEDING CLASSIC MIDGET SUPER SERIES FEATURE IN WATSONVILLE

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (JULY 20, 2025) – Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick scored a big win in the WMR-BCRA California Midget Super Series on a prestigious night, claiming Saturday’s 20-lap feature at the 15th annual Howard Kaeding Classic at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. Carrick kicked off the night by leading BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters time trials over a 20 car field, worth $200. Carrick then earned the big $2,000 prize in victory lane of the feature.

Dane Culver started on the pole for the main event but Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley drove around the outside of him to lead lap one. Ben Covich flipped in turn three from the fifth position to require a red flag on lap two.

A serious crash on the backstretch on lap four brought a halt to the action for an extended delay. Jerry Kobza of Folsom and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse flipped violently and required an extensive clean up.

Carrick nabbed second from Culver on the restart before Culver slowed to a stop and out of the event in a tough break for the driver second in the standings.

Randi Pankratz of Atascadero spun battling with Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell for the sixth spot, bringing out the event’s final caution flag with just five laps to go.

Tanner Carrick took advantage on the following restart, driving to the outside of Andreotti to take the lead. Carrick paced the final three laps for the $2,000 Howard Kaeding Classic prize with Andreotti settling for second. Points leader Caden Sarale of Stockton finished third while Logan Mitchell charged from 13th to fourth to win the American Racer Southwest / Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger worth a free right rear tire. Tenth starting Matt Streeter of Galt rounded out the top-five.

Dane Culver, Ben Covich, and Jake Andreotti won the $50 prizes for taking the West Evans Motorsports Heat Races.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series continues on September 20 at the 14th annual Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway, supporting the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Ocean Speedway July 19, 2025 Howard Kaeding Classic

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Tanner Carrick[3]; 2. 00-Jake Andreotti[2]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[7]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[13]; 5. 14T-Matt Streeter[10]; 6. 20-CJ Sarna[8]; 7. 20J-Dale Johnston[9]; 8. 1T-Terry Nichols[18]; 9. 1P-Adam Weisberg[12]; 10. 8-Randi Pankratz[5]; 11. 1X-Jim Aveggio[16]; 12. 18-Floyd Alvis[15]; 13. 3P-Nick Purdy[17]; 14. 50-Dane Culver[1]; 15. 7A-Jerry Kobza[6]; 16. 18H-Todd Hawse[14]; 17. 65-Ben Covich[4]; 18. 55-Hailey Lambert[11]; 19. (DNS) 2ND-Mike Smith

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Ben Covich[2]; 2. 51-Tanner Carrick[4]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[3]; 4. 18H-Todd Hawse[1]; 5. 55-Hailey Lambert[6]; 6. 25JR-Nathan Moore[5]; 7. 1T-Terry Nichols[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver[4]; 2. 8-Randi Pankratz[2]; 3. 20J-Dale Johnston[1]; 4. 14T-Matt Streeter[3]; 5. 1P-Adam Weisberg[6]; 6. 3P-Nick Purdy[5]; 7. (DNS) 2ND-Mike Smith

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Jake Andreotti[4]; 2. 7A-Jerry Kobza[1]; 3. 20-CJ Sarna[3]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 5. 18-Floyd Alvis[5]; 6. 1X-Jim Aveggio[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 51-Tanner Carrick, 00:12.785[18]; 2. 50-Dane Culver, 00:13.216[3]; 3. 00-Jake Andreotti, 00:13.254[14]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:13.307[6]; 5. 14T-Matt Streeter, 00:13.411[17]; 6. 20-CJ Sarna, 00:13.789[1]; 7. 65-Ben Covich, 00:13.980[8]; 8. 8-Randi Pankratz, 00:14.073[12]; 9. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:14.074[16]; 10. 18H-Todd Hawse, 00:14.091[2]; 11. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:14.466[10]; 12. 7A-Jerry Kobza, 00:14.676[5]; 13. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 00:14.819[15]; 14. 3P-Nick Purdy, 00:15.137[4]; 15. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:15.212[7]; 16. 55-Hailey Lambert, 00:15.461[13]; 17. 1P-Adam Weisberg, 00:15.651[11]; 18. 1X-Jim Aveggio, 00:15.758[19]; 19. (DNS) 1T-Terry Nichols; 20. (DNS) 2ND-Mike Smith