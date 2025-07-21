Strong Weekend For Forsberg Highlighted By Friday Night Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Taking part in the opening two rounds of SCCT Speedweek, Andy Forsberg raced to a win on Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway and backed it up with a third place run at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

“It was a really good weekend for our team for what we called ‘Speedweekend’ Andy Forsberg said. “After running the whole week last year, we decided this year it wasn’t in the cards for our team but we had a good time helping them get started this year.”

Kicking the weekend off at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA on Friday night, Forsberg laid down a great lap in qualifications as he ended up earning quick time honors in qualifying flight ‘B’.

Going from fourth to first in his heat race, Forsberg normally would have earned the pole for the Dash but with another driver completing the same feat in an earlier heat, Forsberg earned the outside front row for his efforts.

Running second in the Dash, the Auburn, CA driver lined up on the front row of the feature alongside young Austin Wood. When the race came to life, Wood got the jump as Forsberg slipped back to third behind Tony Gomes on a track that was extremely slick and ultimately ended up taking rubber.

Holding down third as the track began to take rubber, Forsberg dramatically slowed his pace and went into conservation mode. With Austin Wood losing his right rear on the 27th lap, Forsberg found himself in second and right on Gomes’ heel for the race lead.

Getting under Gomes, Forsberg was able to slowly work his way into the lead on the 32nd lap as he held off Kinzer Cox to score the win.

Heading to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the second leg of Speedweek, Forsberg continued to showcase speed as he timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in second fastest in time trials.

Finishing third in his heat on this night, Forsberg drew the five in the Dash draw and lined up in the third row of the eight -lap shootout.

Getting into fourth, Forsberg looked to make his way into second as third and fourth battled on the bottom of the speedway, but as he charged the Placerville Speedway cushion he got too tight and slipped back to sixth, where he finished.

Lining up in third row of the feature event, Forsberg settled into fifth as the race came to life. Biding his time, Forsberg used a restart to surge into second as he took a liking to the bottom groove. Using the bottom to perfection, the Auburn, CA driver pulled alongside race leader, Chance Grasty, and the duo ran side by side for several laps until the bottom started to slow down.

With Austin Wood racing by Forsberg and putting him back into third, Forsberg moved back to the top but was unable to reel the lead duo back in.

When the race came to a close, he capped his weekend off with a third place finish.

“We got going pretty good on the bottom on that one restart and when it started to slow down, I didn’t want to give up on it too early, but once Wood got back by us, I knew it was time to change,” Forsberg said. “Good weekend for the team, and happy to get another win and a third.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-31, Wins-8, Top 5’s-20, Top 10’s-23

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will be back in action on Saturday night as they are scheduled for Marysville Raceway.

