Dominic Scelzi claims SCCT Speedweek Round 4 at Coos Bay Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Coos Bay, Oregon…Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi made the move past Monday winner Jesse Schlotfeldt with seven laps remaining to snag his 11th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph on Tuesday at Coos Bay Speedway.

The driver of the Scelzi Ent./ Red Rose Transportation No. 41 mount had charged from 13th to third during the previous night’s feature in Roseburg. His win on Round 4 of SCCT WST Speedweek marked a career first at Coos Bay Speedway.

“Jesse Schlotfeldt set a really fast pace early in the main event,” Scelzi said. “On that last restart I stayed within striking distance and just tried to put my car in the right places. It got tricky in traffic a few times, but fortunately we were able to get by and score the win. I need to thank my entire team and my whole family for their support.”

High Sierra Industries Dash winner Schlotfeldt jumped out to the lead at the waving of the green flag in the 35-lap Shop Kyle Larson main event. Just like the previous night he moved through traffic like a magician, placing several cars between himself and the rest of the field.

The red lights then flashed on for 10th running Austin Wood on lap eight, who got upside down in the first corner. He emerged okay and returned to the race after a visit to the work area. When going back green, Scelzi didn’t let the leader get away and when lapped traffic came into play again, business began to pick up.

Schlotfeldt and Scelzi proceeded to put on a show for the fans, weaving in and out of the slower cars. Both drivers searched around throughout contest and with 28 laps complete it was Scelzi who blasted to the inside to take over the point.

Schlotfeldt remained composed though and took a couple more looks back at the leader, but Scelzi was too strong and drove away to accept the checkered flag. Schlotfeldt capped another stout night in second, while El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte closed in on him during the final lap, eventually crossing the line in third.

By way of his third-place finish, Chiaramonte is the new point leader of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek going into tomorrow.

Bozeman, Montana’s Cole Schroeder put together a strong outing to come home fourth, with Yuba City’s Seth Standley rounding out the top five. It was a nice rebound at the track for Standley, who had a great run going last year, only to suffer bad luck racing through traffic.

Completing the top 10 were Bubba Decaires, Kelly Miller, Kai Dixon, Levi Klatt and Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner Jett Barnes.

A total of 30 cars competed at Coos Bay Speedway on Tuesday. Chiaramonte began the evening by earning the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time with a lap of 12.043.

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek continues Wednesday night at the Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Coos Bay Speedway

July 22, 2025

A Feature 35 Laps

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]; 2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]; 3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 4. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 5. 25S-Seth Standley[5]; 6. 94-Bubba DeCaires[7]; 7. 2JR-Kelly Miller[4]; 8. 20K-Kai Dixon[11]; 9. 77-Levi Klatt[13]; 10. 7-Jett Barnes[16]; 11. 5D-Destry Miller[8]; 12. 8-Aydan Saunders[9]; 13. 26-Levi Hillier[15]; 14. 40-Kinzer Cox[17]; 15. 2A-Austin Wood[10]; 16. 2XM-Max Mittry[21]; 17. 9T-Camden Robustelli[22]; 18. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[14]; 19. 55D-Dawson Hammes[19]; 20. 38-Tyler Cato[24]; 21. 33-Kyle Alberding[20]; 22. 56C-Carson Hammes[12]; 23. 7T-Tyler Thompson[18]; 24. 75-Tony Gomes[23]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 9T-Camden Robustelli[2]; 3. 75-Tony Gomes[10]; 4. 38-Tyler Cato[3]; 5. 7A-Austin Sause[6]; 6. 5P-RJ McGahuey[9]; 7. 321-Parker Mockridge[4]; 8. 24M-Ian Myers[5]; 9. 51-Dustin Gehring[7]; 10. (DNS) 44T-Austin Taborski

Dash 1 6 Laps

1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 3. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[3]; 5. 25S-Seth Standley[6]; 6. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[7]; 7. 94-Greg DeCaires[8]; 8. (DNS) 5D-Destry Miller

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 25S-Seth Standley[1]; 2. 8-Aydan Saunders[2]; 3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 4. 26-Levi Hillier[6]; 5. 40-Kinzer Cox[5]; 6. 9T-Camden Robustelli[3]; 7. 7A-Austin Sause[8]; 8. 5P-RJ McGahuey[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 5D-Destry Miller[1]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 3. 56C-Carson Hammes[3]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 5. 7T-Tyler Thompson[5]; 6. 38-Tyler Cato[7]; 7. 51-Dustin Gehring[6]; 8. (DNS) 75-Tony Gomes

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]; 2. 94-Greg DeCaires[3]; 3. 77-Levi Klatt[2]; 4. 7-Jett Barnes[5]; 5. 55D-Dawson Hammes[6]; 6. 321-Parker Mockridge[7]; 7. (DNS) 2XM-Max Mittry

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 3-Cole Schroeder[1]; 2. 20K-Kai Dixon[2]; 3. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[4]; 5. 33-Kyle Alberding[5]; 6. 24M-Ian Myers[7]; 7. 44T-Austin Taborski[6]

Qualifying

1. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:12.043[21]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:12.052[28]; 3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:12.070[2]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 00:12.124[11]; 5. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:12.144[25]; 6. 5D-Destry Miller, 00:12.180[30]; 7. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:12.198[12]; 8. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:12.232[22]; 9. 8-Aydan Saunders, 00:12.307[1]; 10. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:12.322[7]; 11. 77-Levi Klatt, 00:12.342[9]; 12. 20K-Kai Dixon, 00:12.343[17]; 13. 9T-Camden Robustelli, 00:12.380[4]; 14. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:12.381[24]; 15. 94-Greg DeCaires, 00:12.389[16]; 16. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:12.399[13]; 17. 40-Kinzer Cox, 00:12.417[23]; 18. 7T-Tyler Thompson, 00:12.443[3]; 19. 7-Jett Barnes, 00:12.457[5]; 20. 33-Kyle Alberding, 00:12.539[26]; 21. 26-Levi Hillier, 00:12.614[20]; 22. 51-Dustin Gehring, 00:12.671[8]; 23. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:12.746[10]; 24. 44T-Austin Taborski, 00:12.848[15]; 25. 5P-RJ McGahuey, 00:12.867[27]; 26. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:12.919[14]; 27. 321-Parker Mockridge, 00:12.953[29]; 28. 24M-Ian Myers, 00:13.003[18]; 29. 7A-Austin Sause, 00:13.133[19]; 30. 75-Tony Gomes, 00:17.290[6]