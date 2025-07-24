“410” SPRINTS & BIG-BLOCK MODS IN A FINAL TUNE-UP FOR “LOU BLANEY MEMORIAL” SATURDAY AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…For the first time in seven weeks, a Bala Management “Super Series” event is on tap at Sharon Speedway this Saturday night (July 26). The three-division program will include the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks all for just $15 in general admission! It’s Kams Electric Night. Group qualifying for the Sprints will begin at approximately 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft Barns will include a driver autograph session from 5-5:30 p.m. (drivers TBA)followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Sharon has completed just three “410” Sprint Car events thus far in 2025 as the World of Outlaws, Western PA Speedweek, and the Ohio Speedweek All Star Circuit of Champions events unfortunately all fell victim to Mother Nature back in May and June. After being shutout of victory lane the last two seasons, A.J. Flick scored his first Sharon win since August 6, 2022 when he topped a 37-car field on opening night. On May 17, Dale Blaney drove his brother Dave’s #10 to victory over a 34-car field. After back-to-back rainouts on May 24 and May 31, Blaney scored another $4,000 victory on June 7- the 23rd of his career at Sharon. Saturday’s $4,000 to-win/$400 to-start event will be the final tune-up for racers before next Saturday’s $12,000 to-win non-sanctioned “Lou Blaney Memorial”.

Saturday will now be the first time the two headlining divisions of “410” Sprints and Big-Block Modifieds have appeared on the same program in 2025. Saturday is just the second race of the season for the ground-pounders as they will battle for $2,000 to-win in their final tune-up before next Saturday’s BRP Tour-sanctioned event. Back on June 21 when the Modifieds completed their only event of the season, Garrett Krummert lapped up to sixth place as he topped the 21-car field for his first big-block win in two years at Sharon.

The Pro Stocks have completed four events thus far this season with three different winners. After being shutout of victory lane in 2024, Chris Schneider has won both of his 2025 starts as he upped his all-time win mark to 20, which moved him into sole possession of eighth place on the division’s all-time win list. His most recent win came on June 28 in the $2,000 to-win “Ray’s Race” for the Penn-Ohio Championship Series. Former UMP Modified standout, Scott Stiffler, won for just the second time in a Pro Stock on June 21. Last Saturday night saw Nick Kocuba pull off an upset career first Sharon victory.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Big-Block Modifieds. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks. The recipient will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

Big-Block Modifieds Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Non-Qualifiers/Tow $75.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 4:30. The drivers meeting will be held at 6:10 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat with group qualifying for the “410” Sprints scheduled for approximately 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Camping permits are available at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-2025-tickets-199070

Coming up next Saturday (August 2) will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars racing for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start along with the BRP Tour for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds paying $2,500 to-win. For reserved seating, advanced general admission, and camping permits, visit: https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305.