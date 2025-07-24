Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Clash for $4,000 Monday at Bloomfield!

by Bill Wright

July 24, 2025 – It is a year in the making! The much-anticipated return to the Pepsi/Mt. Dew Bloomfield (IA) Speedway for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders occurs this Monday night, July 28! Last year’s try was a rainout, with a plethora of 360 teams in the area for the Knoxville 360 Nationals headed towards the 3/8-mile oval. This year’s event will pay $4,000 to the winner, and features a rain date (if needed) of Tuesday, July 29.

This will be the first visit for the Sprint Invaders to Bloomfield in three years, and the tenth in series’ history. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time feature winner list with the Sprint Invaders at Bloomfield with three. Jon Agan has won two, and Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman, Chris Martin and Paul Nienhiser also have victories there.

Terry McCarl holds the current lead in the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders standings by 23 markers over Tasker Phillips. Colton Fisher, McCain Richards and Paul Nienhiser follow. Cody Wehrle, Riley Scott, Nathan Murders, Josh Schneiderman and Riley Goodno round out the current top ten.

The gates open Monday on the Davis County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7 p.m. IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Sport Mods are also scheduled.

Schedule Updates

The event that was rained out at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa on July 11 has been rescheduled for Friday, August 22.

What was once a two-night event at Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois at the end of August is now one night. It will be run on Sunday, August 31.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, August 31 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1678

2. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1655

3. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1563

4. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1436

5. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1434 (2)

6. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1427

7. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1188

8. Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1130

9. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1037

10. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1020 (1)

11. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1011

12. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 994

13. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 980

14. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 965

15. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 961

16. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 864 (1)

17. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

18. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 791 (1)

19. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 772

20. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 766

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products