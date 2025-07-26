RAIN WASHES OUT BALA “SUPER SERIES” TUNE-UP EVENT FOR “LOU BLANEY MEMORIAL” ON SATURDAY

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…For the first time in six weeks, Mother Nature took the checkered flag on Saturday at Sharon Speedway. Substantial morning rain coupled with thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the afternoon and evening resulted in the cancellation of Saturday night’s Bala Management “Super Series” event. The show was to feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars and Big-Block Modifieds in a tune-up for next Saturday’s “Lou Blaney Memorial” along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Despite the run of dry weather, it marked the fourth time a “410” Sprint Car event was rained out during the 96th anniversary season.

Coming up next Saturday (August 2) will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars racing for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start along with the BRP Tour for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds paying $2,500 to-win. For reserved seating, advanced general admission, and camping permits, visit: https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

