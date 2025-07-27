Jacob Denney Takes Second Xtreme Outlaw Midget Weekend Sweep of 2025 with Tulsa Speedway Triumph

By Matt Skipper

TULSA, OK – July 26, 2025 – Through the first 12 races of the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota campaign, Jacob Denney has stood at the top of his car in half of the Features.

In Open Wheel Mania at Tulsa Speedway, the Galloway, OH, pilot took his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) crew to Victory Lane for the sixth time in a race similar to his triumph at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday.

Gavin Miller and Chase McDermand set the front row for the opening start, with Denney passing McDermand for second place on the top side of the track as Miller solidified his place with the lead on the bottom lane.

When the first caution waved on Lap 6, Denney took advantage of Miller’s No. 97 SoundGear LynK Chassis on the restart by sliding under him for the lead through Turns 3-4.

While Denney commanded the pace, Cannon McIntosh passed McDermand for third place on the restart, then passed Miller on Lap 10 for second place as he placed full focus on his KKM teammate.

On Lap 13, McIntosh slid Denney through Turns 1-2 to take the lead. However, Denney kept Bixby, OK, native in his crosshairs as he dived under him with momentum off of Turn 2 to retake the lead.

When the final yellow flag was displayed with two laps remaining, Denney got the jump against McIntosh to the throttle as the No. 67 JBL Audio Toyota sped away from the field to cross the twin checkered flags as a Series Feature winner.

“I was really trying to make laps tick when I got to the lead,” Denney said. “Caleb said I had a pretty good lead, so I just kept trying to do what I was doing. I went in there too soft the first restart when Cannon was behind me, I let him slide me, I ran the outside of it, then he slipped me the next time I went down, and he cleared me.

“I turned it all the way up as far as I could go and as hard I could drive it the rest of the race. So, I knew I had the car to do it, I just couldn’t be the one to let it go. That’s a testament to Caleb, Tanner, and Grant for giving me a great piece every night.”

McIntosh took his second consecutive podium finish of the weekend to leave the two-race swing in his home state.

“I’m not too sure,” McIntosh said regarding what he needed to do to win. “It was a good effort from this KKM crew. Thanks to Beau, Phil, and Spencer, Chucky, everyone that makes this happen. Gotta thank the Lord above for putting me in this position, just didn’t do enough today to get it done.”

Miller finished the night in third place, giving the Allentown, PA driver his eighth Series podium in the

“It wasn’t really about playing defense there,” Miller said. “Just about doing better on my part to try and get away from them. Just struggled in (Turns) 1-2, and I felt good in (Turns) 3-4, I think I just needed to run a little bit better of a race on my part.”

As the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets enter the second half of the season, Denney extended the Series points to 133 points over Miller, with McIntosh two markers behind for second place.

Recap Notes:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Colton Robinson

Toyota Heat 1 Winner: Chase McDermand

CASM Safety Products Heat 2 Winner: Jacob Denney

TJ Forged Heat 3 Winner: Andrew Felker

Last Chance Showdown Winner: Brecken Reese

High-Point Driver: Colton Robinson

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger Award: Brecken Reese (+9)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Caiden Warren

Up Next: The biggest event of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota awaits as they join forces with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at the Ironman 55 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 1-2.

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key[5]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 7. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 8. 00-Brecken Reese[17]; 9. 67K-Colton Robinson[6]; 10. 56E-Tyler Edwards[13]; 11. 72-Alex Karpowicz[16]; 12. 7P-Trent Way[12]; 13. 17-Emilio Hoover[10]; 14. 7D-Michelle Decker[11]; 15. 7R-KJ Snow[20]; 16. 12W-Caiden Warren[22]; 17. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[21]; 18. 94-Hayden Wise[15]; 19. 98K-Brandon Carr[18]; 20. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]; 21. 21-Matt Sherrell[14]; 22. 5U-Michael Faccinto[19]