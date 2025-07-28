Another Fan Appreciation Night Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg — Williams Grove Speedway will host another Fan Appreciation Night coming up this Friday night, August 1 at 7:30 pm.

Racing will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in the “Bowhunters Brawl” presented by the Bowhunters Superstore and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints while general admission fans get a chance to visit the backstretch pit area.

From 5:30 until 6:15 pm, all general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the backstretch pit area in order to meet and greet the 358 sprint car drivers.

Free chips from Martin’s Potato Chips will be given to fans as they enter the backstretch pits.

The 358 sprints will be competing in a Summer Series event with the feature going 25 laps in distance.

The 410 sprint cars will race for $5,500 to win in a 25 lap feature.

Bowhunters Superstore of Wellsville will be hosting the “The Bowhunters Bash” at their 1045 Zeigler Road address in Wellsville from August 8 – 10, featuring an open house and a huge sales event of archery and other sporting goods.

The Bowhunters Brawl at Williams Grove this week will showcase a static display featuring the Bowhunters Superstore 4×4 tuff truck along with store merchandise and information on the August 8 – 10 Bash sales event.

Sprint car driver Kyle Moody of Bowhunters Superstore will be signing autographs prior to the start of racing.

Find out more about the super store at www.shopbowhunters.com.

The advent of August begins the final two months of competition this season at Williams Grove Speedway.

There will be no racing at the track on August 8.

Adult general admission for August 1 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.