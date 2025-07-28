Joe B Miller Thrills in Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Macon Speedway Debut

From POWRi

Macon, IL. (7/26/25) Joe B Miller would use lap traffic to his advantage late to notch his second season win with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, Macon Speedway debut after leading the final five laps of the instant classic feature event.

Running up excitement onto the smooth and speedy surfaces of Macon Speedway with twenty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Xavier Doney set a quick qualifying time of 10.262-second lap with Preston Perlmutter, Miles Paulus, and Ayrton Gennetten each earning heat racing victories.

Exciting the Macon, Illinois crowd, the initial green flag start high-point qualifier Miles Paules and Ayrton Gennetten would line up in the front row as Gennetten would gain the lead on the opening lap with drivers jockeying for spots behind the leader.

Covering the field for most of the event, Ayrton Gennetten would appear to be on his way to victory lane as a smooth-charging and sixth-starting Joe B Miller had different plans, with Ayrton Gennetten leading the first twenty-five laps.

Stalking for several laps, Joe B Miller would strike late using lap traffic as a sort of pick to grab the lead and not look back in earning his fifth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Ayrton Gennetten maintaining momentum to place in the runner-up position.

“We had this thing about as free as it would go, I knew going into the night it was going to come down to dealing with lap traffic, and I feel we just got through it better,” said Joe B Miller in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “We’ve had a blessed few weeks to say the least, great points night for the team”.

Challenging closely behind would find Rees Moran placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag. Noah Gass would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth from tenth as Miles Paulus would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League at Macon Speedway.

Macon Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 7/26/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 74-Xavier Doney(10.262)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 42P-Preston Perlmutter

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 98P-Miles Paulus

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 98P-Miles Paulus

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 74N-Natalie Doney(+11)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/561762

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[10]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[7]; 8. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[3]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan[14]; 10. B8-John Barnard[17]; 11. 74N-Natalie Doney[22]; 12. 52F-Logan Faucon[15]; 13. 01-Justin Standridge[16]; 14. 70-Eric Shelton[21]; 15. 9-Garrett Duff[8]; 16. 15-Jack Potter[18]; 17. 5H-Colton Fisher[5]; 18. 47-Korey Weyant[13]; 19. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[19]; 20. 44-Cory Bruns[12]; 21. 74-Xavier Doney[11]; 22. (DNS) 99-Jarrett Weyant.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 3. 5H-Colton Fisher[3]; 4. 47-Korey Weyant[6]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 6. 01-Justin Standridge[5]; 7. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[8]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 6. B8-John Barnard[6]; 7. 99-Jarrett Weyant[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 44-Cory Bruns[1]; 3. 9-Garrett Duff[3]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 5. 52F-Logan Faucon[5]; 6. 15-Jack Potter[6]; 7. 70-Eric Shelton[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:10.262[19]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:10.272[13]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:10.430[17]; 4. 5H-Colton Fisher, 00:10.462[5]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.481[15]; 6. 9-Garrett Duff, 00:10.500[8]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:10.504[12]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:10.535[20]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.581[7]; 10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:10.615[6]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:10.672[18]; 12. 44-Cory Bruns, 00:10.683[22]; 13. 01-Justin Standridge, 00:10.684[2]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:10.696[16]; 15. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:10.698[11]; 16. 47-Korey Weyant, 00:10.966[3]; 17. B8-John Barnard, 00:11.046[4]; 18. 15-Jack Potter, 00:11.091[9]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:11.181[14]; 20. 99-Jarrett Weyant, 00:11.190[1]; 21. 70-Eric Shelton, 00:11.279[21]; 22. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, 00:11.557[10].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:10.533[19]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:11.017[12]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.079[16]; 4. 44-Cory Bruns, 00:11.160[22]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.310[15]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.311[17]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:11.326[20]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.400[18]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:11.555[6]; 10. 15-Jack Potter, 00:11.585[9]; 11. 70-Eric Shelton, 00:11.742[21]; 12. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:11.776[11]; 13. 5H-Colton Fisher, 00:11.782[5]; 14. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:11.910[14]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.959[7]; 16. 01-Justin Standridge, 00:12.094[2]; 17. 99-Jarrett Weyant, 00:12.146[1]; 18. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, 00:12.224[10]; 19. 9-Garrett Duff, 00:12.268[8]; 20. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.384[4]; 21. 47-Korey Weyant, 00:12.910[3]; 22. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:12.910[13].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.