SCELZI WINS SCCT SPEEDWEEK FINALE/ MITTRY IS CHAMPION

By Gary Thomas

Elma, Washington…Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi charged from the ninth starting spot to claim victory during the SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek finale on Sunday night at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington.

When all was said and done after eight races in 10 days, Redding’s Max Mittry topped Oregon racer Kinzer Cox by just two points to win the $4,000 Speedweek championship.

Mittry put together a consistent week of racing with top 10 finishes in all but two events, earning the biggest moment of his Sprint Car career.

“This is really a special feeling to win the SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek title,” Mittry commented after the race. “It was a lot of fun racing with Kinzer Cox all week and for it to come down to just a couple points was pretty exciting. I want to thank everybody that helps on this car.”

The 30-lap Speedweek finale began with Mittry jumping out front at the waving of the green flag. Fans were treated to some intriguing high-speed action at the Grays Harbor Raceway on this night.

El Paso, Texas driver Aydan Saunders paced Mittry over the early stages before closing in, making it a battle for the top spot. Both drivers pulled away from the field and raced closely together for numerous laps, before Saunders took command on lap 20.

Dominic Scelzi was also on the move however and showed his muscle taking over third on lap 15. The top three then bunched up in thrilling fashion on lap 20 and saw Scelzi scoot to second with 21 circuits complete.

One lap later Scelzi rocketed to the lead and pulled away from the pack to record his 12th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory. It marked his second triumph of SCCT Speedweek, after also winning on Tuesday at Coos Bay Speedway.

The battle for the Speedweek title came right down to the closing laps with Mittry finishing second and Cox coming home in third during the main event.

Both drivers must be commended for putting on a fantastic championship fight. The two came into the final Shop Kyle Larson A-main tied for the point lead and both did an exceptional job in the 30-lapper.

Skagit 360 Nationals winner Trey Starks earned the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award by driving his way from 14th to fourth with Saunders completing the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jesse Schlotfeldt, Seth Standley, Tyler Thompson, Austin Wood and Kelly Miller.

A total of 22 cars were on hand to finish off SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. Destry Miller claimed his first career SCCT Fast Time Award presented by Sierra Foothills Wine Services. The 16-year-old toured his home track in 13.308 seconds.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Grays Harbor Raceway

Hall of Fame 360 Battle Royale

July 27, 2025

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[9]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 40-Kinzer Cox[4]; 4. 55-Trey Starks[14]; 5. 8-Aydan Saunders[2]; 6. 21J-Jesse Schlotfeldt[8]; 7. 25-Seth Standley[3]; 8. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[5]; 9. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 10. 2JR-Kelly Miller[18]; 11. 77-Levi Klatt[13]; 12. 5D-Destry Miller[6]; 13. 29K-Levi Kuntz[20]; 14. 24M-Ian Myers[10]; 15. 51-Brett Scott Jr[16]; 16. 95R-Dan Reynold[15]; 17. (DNF) 7-Jett Barnes[12]; 18. (DNF) 0-Ashleigh Johnson[19]; 19. (DNF) 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[11]; 20. (DNF) 3-Cole Schroeder[17]; 21. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[21]; 22. (DNF) 38-Tyler Cato[22]

Dash 1 6 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 8-Aydan Saunders[1]; 3. 25-Seth Standley[3]; 4. 40-Kinzer Cox[5]; 5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[6]; 6. 5D-Destry Miller[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 3. 5D-Destry Miller[4]; 4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 5. 77-Levi Klatt[5]; 6. 51-Brett Scott Jr[3]; 7. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[7]; 8. 38-Tyler Cato[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 40-Kinzer Cox[1]; 2. 21J-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]; 3. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]; 4. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]; 5. 55-Trey Starks[5]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 7. 29K-Levi Kuntz[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 8-Aydan Saunders[4]; 2. 25-Seth Standley[6]; 3. 24M-Ian Myers[2]; 4. 7-Jett Barnes[3]; 5. 95R-Dan Reynold[1]; 6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[7]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. 5D-Destry Miller, 00:13.308[1]; 2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 00:13.417[5]; 3. 8-Aydan Saunders, 00:13.436[2]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:13.655[7]; 5. 40-Kinzer Cox, 00:13.780[6]; 6. 95R-Dan Reynold, 00:13.928[4]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:14.006[9]; 8. 21J-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:14.013[13]; 9. 24M-Ian Myers, 00:14.212[8]; 10. 51-Brett Scott Jr, 00:14.214[3]; 11. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:14.262[21]; 12. 7-Jett Barnes, 00:14.275[12]; 13. 77-Levi Klatt, 00:14.283[16]; 14. 55-Trey Starks, 00:14.305[17]; 15. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 00:14.366[14]; 16. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:14.383[19]; 17. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:14.557[20]; 18. 25-Seth Standley, 00:14.725[15]; 19. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, 00:14.747[10]; 20. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 00:15.039[22]; 21. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:15.041[18]; 22. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:16.455[11]