Schneiderman Pockets $4,000 for Sprint Invader Victory at Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, IA (July 28, 2025) — On paper, it was a sweep for Josh Schneiderman on Monday night at the Mt. Dew Bloomfield Speedway, and technically it was. But few who were in attendance will soon forget what they saw. A main event that saw six lead changes and three-wide battles for the lead had fans abuzz even after the checkers. In the end, the West Burlington, Iowa native stood in Victory Lane and pocketed over $4,200 on the night. It was Josh’s tenth career win with the series and his second in Bloomfield.

Riley Goodno got the jump on Schneiderman at the outset of the 25-lap feature, with Alex Vande Voort settling into third. Colton Fisher moved up to fourth by lap two, and Tasker Phillips completed the top five by lap three. Goodno was lapping traffic by the sixth circuit, and dicing through it high and low on the perfectly groomed 3/8-mle oval by Mike Van Genderen.

Schneiderman slowly reeled in Goodno, passing him for the lead on lap 11. Fisher moved by Vande Voort for third at the same time. The lead trio went three-wide into turn four on lap 13, and it was Goodno who emerged as the new leader, as five cars were in a legitimate battle for the lead.

Fisher was fast on the cushion, however and he drove around Goodno to lead lap 14. It would only last two laps, as he ran into the back of the lapped car of Dustin Clark, sending Clark hard into the turn three fence, ending both of their nights. Fortunately, Clark walked away.

Goodno again found himself in the lead on the restart, ahead of Schneiderman, Phillips, Vande Voort and Cam Sorrels. Ayrton Gennetten moved into the top five at that point. As Goodno rode through the middle of turns three and four, Schneiderman returned to the cushion and drove back into the lead for good on lap 17.

Vande Voort had perhaps the fastest car in the late going and while running fourth on lap 19, he slid by both Phillips and Goodno into the second position with six laps to go. Vande Voort slowly reeled in Schneiderman and was gaining on him on the last lap, when he tangled with the lapped machine of Evan Semarad, who spun, setting up a one lap Dash for cash.

Schneiderman maintained his advantage to gain the top spot, ahead of Vande Voort ($2500), Goodno ($1500) and Kerry Madsen ($1000). Hard-charger Gennetten, Phillips, Terry McCarl, Cody Wehrle, Tanner Gebhardt and Sorrels rounded out the top ten. Schneiderman won his heat and the Dash. Goodno and Fisher were also heat winners. Skyler Daly flipped after the checkered flag in turn one, but also walked away.

“I told the fans after the Dash that this was going to be a hell of a race,” said Schneiderman in Victory Lane. “My hat’s off to Bloomfield Speedway. I thought after the heats it may lay some rubber, but they did what they had to do. My hat’s off to Riley. He raced me as clean as he could. I’ve always enjoyed racing with Riley. He has a good family, just like ours. (Colton Fisher’s) may have been the fastest car, but I had a bad feeling that might happen. I saw (Vande Voort) a little bit. With three or four to go, I smoked the turn three fence. I don’t know if I got the Jacob’s ladder, we’ll find out. After that, the car wasn’t the same. I knew I needed one good lap at the end. I put it on the fence, and if I was going to wad it up, I was going to wad it up.”

“Early on, I thought the slider line is where I needed to be,” said Vande Voort, who recorded his career best Sprint Invaders finish. “I started getting in the cushion a bit, and I got timid because I can get over my head up there sometimes. I haven’t won yet, so truthfully, I’m trying too hard at times. I was back to fifth or sixth at that point. The car kind of came to life the more I finessed it. Towards the end, I got a good bite on the cushion in two, and Tasker and Goodno were battling. I blew across three and four and caught them trying to ‘short slide’ each other. I thought that was the perfect opportunity to peel off to the bottom and it worked. I ran down Josh, which I didn’t think I was going to do. He made a mistake, and I got a run. I got into Evan, and I apologized to him. I didn’t mean to do that, and that’s not how I race. I knew I had a chance then. I threw the slider on Josh on the last lap, and gave him the lane. He went ‘cuckoo for cocoa puffs’ and got by. He deserved to win. We’re stoked going into 360 Nationals (at Knoxville).”

“It felt like I was searching the whole race,” said a disappointed Goodno. “I didn’t really know what to do after the restart on the red. I kind of felt the bottom might be taking rubber, but then obviously it wasn’t. I got passed on the top. We just weren’t as fast as them on the top. They could enter a lot harder than I could. We just have to go back to the drawing board on that. I just couldn’t figure out where I needed to be. My pace got slower in lapped traffic, and we may have had the car too good early on, and not good enough late.”

Sprint Invaders Association

Bloomfield Speedway

Bloomfield, Iowa

Monday, July 28, 2025

Randalls Performance Inc Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 57-Cam Sorrels[6]

4. 28-Luke Verardi[4]

5. 50-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

6. 59-Evan Semerad[5]

7. 47-Russ Hall[3]

Woodworth Attorney at Law Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Colton Fisher[3]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[5]

3. 40C-Cody Wehrle[4]

4. 24-Terry McCarl[7]

5. 88-Riley Scott[1]

6. 16-Dustin Clark[6]

7. 71-Nathan Murders[2]

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[4]

2. 81-Tanner Gebhardt[2]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[5]

4. 99-Jake Blackhurst[6]

5. 31-McCain Richards[1]

6. 52D-Skyler Daly[3]

Agriland FS, Inc Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]

2. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]

3. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[4]

4. 57-Cam Sorrels[3]

5. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[6]

6. 11-Colton Fisher[5]

Alchemy Skin and Health A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[3]

3. 22X-Riley Goodno[2]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]

5. 50-Ayrton Gennetten[12]

6. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[5]

7. 24-Terry McCarl[7]

8. 40C-Cody Wehrle[10]

9. 81-Tanner Gebhardt[9]

10. 57-Cam Sorrels[4]

11. 28-Luke Verardi[13]

12. 88-Riley Scott[14]

13. 99-Jake Blackhurst[11]

14. 52D-Skyler Daly[18]

15. 31-McCain Richards[15]

16. 71-Nathan Murders[19]

17. 59-Evan Semerad[17]

18. 11-Colton Fisher[6]

19. 16-Dustin Clark[16]

20. 47-Russ Hall[20]

Contingency Award Winners

DMI – Scott Bonar #50

Saldana Racing Products – Mitch Sorrels #57

King Racing – TMAC Motorsports #24

BR Motorsports – 3-Way Motorsports #1TAZ

Rod End Supply – Colton Fisher, Skyler Daly, Riley Scott

BMRS – 49 Motorsports #49