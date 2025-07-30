Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Chase Largest Payday of 2025 in Marquee Ironman 55 Weekend

By Matt Skipper

PEVELY, MO – July 29, 2025 – The most grueling test of the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota season has arrived.

The best drivers in dirt Midget racing return to Pevely, MO for the two-day Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55, joining the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park, Aug. 1-2.

Friday’s program commences with drivers chasing $5,000 through 25 laps around the 1/3-mile oval before Saturday night’s finale boasts the largest check of the season as $7,000 awaits the newest champion of the prestigious event through 30 laps.

After the racing program for the Midgets and Sprint Cars on Friday night, the Honest Abe Roofing Cookout returns to Missouri for drivers and teams of both disciplines to enjoy food and refreshments.

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

Half in Half – Jacob Denney’s first half with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets has provided pure dominance aboard the No. 67 JBL Audio LynK Chassis in his first season with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM).

Denney’s six wins, 10 top-five finishes, and 12 top-10s, so far, this season have earned him a massive points margin of 130-plus markers over Gavin Miller in the championship standings.

His first two visits to I-55 with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets in June saw him finish fourth on the opening night and then climb 23 positions in a backup car to win the finale on Saturday – setting a new record.

Sooner Deja Vu – While Denney swept the Series’ last two races in Oklahoma, he wasn’t the only KKM car with two good runs. His teammates Cannon McIntosh and Gavin Miller sat on the podium with him both nights.

McIntosh, the reigning Series champion, is on a string of six straight top-five finishes, including his back-to-back second-place finishes in Oklahoma. That momentum has helped the No. 71K Mobil 1 Toyota climb the standings from 16th to third since the beginning of the season.

Miller, in his third year with Xtreme, owns a Series-high nine podium finishes with the No. 97 SoundGear Toyota this year. Two of them came during the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff weekend at I-55 in June when he scored back-to-back third-place finishes.

He currently sits second in points, two points ahead of McIntosh and 133 behind Denney.

Shark’s Comeback – Driving through the gates of I-55 as the defending Ironman champion, Karter Sarff is looking for redemption and a reminder as to why he enjoys racing in Pevely.

In the June finale of the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff, Sarff was leading the Feature until an accident with seven laps remaining kept Sarff out of driving the No. 21K until July 18 at Spoon River Speedway. In his Midget return, “The Shark” finished in sixth place.

After winning the 2023 opener at I-55 and sweeping the 2024 weekend, the Ironman weekend is a chance for Sarff to reset and hold a couple more trophies in front of the Pevely crowd again.

Joe B. Smooth – When Millersville, MO’s Joe B. Miller was planning to attend the Xtreme Outlaw Canton Clash at Spoon River Speedway, he was presented a last-minute opportunity to race in Thomas Meseraull’s No. 7X Engler Machine and Tool Midget.

Miller took the chance presented and drove the car toward his first career national Midget win around the Illinois high banks against Chase McDermand and Jacob Denney.

Miller will be back in the No. 7X for the Ironman 55 along with piloting the No. 51B 410 Sprint Car, as he’ll go up against both sides of the Outlaws in the “Show-Me State.”

When and where

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 1-2, at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO

On the internet

Live broadcast

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 2624 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Gavin Miller: -133 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Cannon McIntosh: -135 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Chase McDermand: -169 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Kameron Key: -250 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Colton Robinson: -375 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Michael Faccinto: -430 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Hayden Wise: -527 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Alex Karpowicz: -530 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Tyler Edwards: -578 points | Mounce-Stout Motorsports No. 56E