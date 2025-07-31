August Welcomes Knoxville Nationals, Bookended by Big Events

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (July 30, 2025) – Another summer month, another major stretch for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

With a jam-packed July in the books, all eyes are on a July boasting big events as the Summer of Money continues.

It opens with the season’s longest race as the best Sprint Car drivers test not only their talent, but also their stamina. That’s followed by the biggest Sprint Car race on the planet. Then it’s off through the upper Midwest for a few weeks to close out the month.

Here’s where to find the World of Outlaws in August:

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 (Aug. 1-2): The month begins in a big way as the tour invades Pevely, MO’s I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park for the 17th running of the Ironman 55. There’s not a longer race on the calendar as the World of Outlaws will battle for 55 grueling laps in the finale for $25,000.

Kyle Larson has won the last two, bringing his total to three to equal Craig Dollansky for the most Ironman dumbbell trophies. Sheldon Haudenschild is a two-time winner that could tie Dollansky and Larson’s record. Logan Schuchart will enter the event as the most recent I-55 winner with the Series, and his trophy collection also features a dumbbell thanks to his 2018 Ironman triumph.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Knoxville Raceway | NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 6-9): It’s the race every Sprint Car driver dreams of winning from the time they first strap in. It’s the race circled on every team’s calendar. It’s the race that winning brings immortality. It’s “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All.” It’s the Knoxville Nationals.

The 64th running of the sport’s most prestigious event will bring 100+ of the world’s best Sprint Car drivers and 20,000+ fans to the small town of Knoxville, IA on the second week of August. Wednesday and Thursday will showcase split-field prelims and set 16 of the Feature starters for Saturday’s $195,000-to-win finale. Friday’s Hard Knox Night gives teams a clean slate and sends four more to the main event while also lining up Saturday’s alphabet soup.

Like the Ironman, Kyle Larson has topped the last two. He’ll be looking to make history as only the third competitor ever to win three in a row at the iconic half mile. Donny Schatz will also have major history within reach. The 11-time Knoxville Nationals champion could tie Steve Kinser’s record tally of 12.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Ogilvie Raceway | Big O Showdown (Aug. 15): The final weekend in Minnesota of the season awaits once the Knoxville Nationals wrap up. It opens at the fine facility of Ogilvie Raceway, just a little more than an hour’s drive north of the Twin Cities.

The World of Outlaws debuted at Ogilvie two years ago when Carson Macedo claimed the inaugural visit. He and Jason Johnson Racing looked like they were headed to Victory Lane again last year before Sheldon Haudenschild made a thrilling move on the final lap to steal the win.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Jackson Motorplex | World of Outlaws presented by Fendt (Aug. 16): The last race of the year in the “Gopher State” takes the country’s top Sprint Car teams to the state’s southwest corner where Jackson Motorplex is located. With 34 previous races, Jackson is by far the most visited of the 10 Minnesota tracks The Greatest Show on Dirt has made a trip to.

Carson Macedo won the most recent race at Jackson in June, and it would come as no surprise if he finds a way to Victory Lane again in August. He’s topped five of his 19 nights at Jackson including three of the last four. His five victories rank as the most in Series history.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Mississippi Thunder Speedway | Mississippi Thunder Showdown (Aug. 19): There’s one new track on the 2025 schedule, and it promises to be a memorable debut. Just off the banks of the Mississippi River on the Wisconsin side lies Fountain City’s Mississippi Thunder Speedway, and the World of Outlaws will make their first ever visit for some midweek action in August.

The 3/8 mile has hosted the Interstate Racing Association (IRA) 410 Sprint Cars this year and last year and sent fans home thrilled on both occasions. Expect no different when the World of Outlaws come to town for a Tuesday night battle.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

River Cities Speedway | Gerdau Presents 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour (Aug. 22): Few bullrings are as exciting as Grand Forks, ND’s River Cities Speedway, and the World of Outlaws will make their second and final visit of 2025 in late August. The 1/4 mile has become a staple of the schedule ever since the Series debut in 2007.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid took the Roth Motorsports No. 83 to his first River Cities victory in June. North Dakota’s own Donny Schatz is always one to watch at River Cities. He’s won a dozen of his 34 World of Outlaws races there, been on the podium 24 times, and hasn’t finished worse than eighth.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Red River Valley Speedway | Ellingson Presents the Duel in the Dakotas (Aug. 23): The final North Dakota race of the year shines the spotlight on West Fargo’s Red River Valley Speedway. It became the eighth track to ever welcome the World of Outlaws at least 70 times in May.

That last visit belonged to Sheldon Haudenschild as he took the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 to his first win at the 3/8 mile. Like River Cities, Donny Schatz has excelled at this home state track with six World of Outlaws victories.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Huset’s Speedway | L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout (Aug. 30-31): The month closes out with a Labor Day Weekend trip to Brandon, SD’s Huset’s Speedway. The L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout showcases the World of Outlaws and the Midwest’s best on a Saturday and Sunday night. The finale will send the winner home with $25,000.

Buddy Kofoid turned Huset’s into his personal bank in June when the High Bank Nationals put massive money on the line. Kofoid pocketed a pair of six-figure paydays. The Penngrove, CA native has bagged four of his 17 career World of Outlaws victories at the South Dakota oval.