Austin McCarl Wins Opening Night of the 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (July 31, 2025) – The opening night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank started off with a familiar face in victory lane with Austin McCarl picking up the feature victory.

McCarl was able to take the lead from Chase Randall with four laps to go after having to race through lapped traffic with Randall, Kyle Larson, and James McFadden. McCarl pulled away to a 1.569 second advantage at the finish.

Randall and J.J. Hickle started on the front row for the 20-lap main event. Randall pulled away with the lead early McCarl in pursuit.

As slower traffic came into play Randall, McCarl, Larson, and McFadden were all together in slower traffic. McCarl was able to get by Randall for the lead with four laps to go and left the others boxed into slower traffic.

While McCarl pulled away, Randall was in a fight for the runner up position with Larson, McFadden and Justin Peck. Coming to the white flag both Larson and McFadden were able to get by. Peck was able to sneak past on the other end of the track to drop Randall back to fifth in the final order.

While McCarl won the main event, Larson ended up the highest in points after the first preliminary night over Peck, Chris Martin, Justin Sanders, and McFadden. Feature winner McCarl ended up sixth in points.

American Sprint Car Series National Tour

360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knxoville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Qualifying

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.002[1]

2. 87-Justin Sanders, 16.132[7]

3. 13-Daison Pursley, 16.230[13]

4. 44-Chris Martin, 16.281[17]

5. 26-Justin Peck, 16.348[19]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 16.415[9]

7. 86-Timothy Smith, 16.446[16]

8. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.471[38]

9. 24H-Kade Higday, 16.487[10]

10. 21T-James McFadden, 16.542[39]

11. 88-Austin McCarl, 16.548[15]

12. 63-JJ Hickle, 16.608[24]

13. 9R-Chase Randall, 16.634[8]

14. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 16.660[41]

15. 11X-Hank Davis, 16.661[33]

16. 2M-Ryan Giles, 16.682[28]

17. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 16.724[2]

18. 17A-Jack Anderson, 16.764[6]

19. 99-Tony Rost, 16.783[12]

20. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.786[37]

21. 6-Dustin Selvage, 16.816[23]

22. 4W-Jamie Ball, 16.860[34]

23. 09-Matt Juhl, 16.886[29]

24. 3F-Derek Hagar, 16.902[11]

25. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 16.996[21]

26. 13M-Brett Moffitt, 17.020[4]

27. 55B-Chase Brown, 17.054[32]

28. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 17.068[26]

29. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 17.131[20]

30. 95-Matt Covington, 17.210[40]

31. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 17.265[36]

32. 39JR-Brayden Mount, 17.375[18]

33. 38-Logan Alexander, 17.390[31]

34. 1A-John Anderson, 17.397[5]

35. 33-Alan Zoutte, 17.455[14]

36. 83-Kurt Mueller, 17.484[22]

37. 7B-Ben Brown, 17.500[30]

38. 2J-Zach Blurton, 17.531[35]

39. T4-Tyler Graves, 17.680[27]

40. 7C-Chris Morgan, 18.087[42]

DNS: 2N-Shad Petersen, 18.087

42. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[3]

360 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Selvage[2]

2. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]

3. 13M-Brett Moffitt[1]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[5]

7. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[7]

8. 83-Kurt Mueller[8]

DNS: 2N-Shad Petersen

360 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

3. 55B-Chase Brown[1]

4. 87-Justin Sanders[6]

5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[3]

6. 86-Timothy Smith[5]

7. 7B-Ben Brown[8]

8. 39JR-Brayden Mount[7]

9. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[9]

360 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]

2. 9R-Chase Randall[4]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska[1]

5. 17A-Jack Anderson[3]

6. 13-Daison Pursley[6]

7. 38-Logan Alexander[7]

8. 2J-Zach Blurton[8]

360 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Tony Rost[3]

2. 40-Ryan Leavitt[4]

3. 44-Chris Martin[6]

4. 3F-Derek Hagar[2]

5. 24H-Kade Higday[5]

6. 88R-Ryder Laplante[1]

7. 1A-John Anderson[7]

8. T4-Tyler Graves[8]

360 Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]

3. 21T-James McFadden[5]

4. 26-Justin Peck[6]

5. 11X-Hank Davis[4]

6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

7. 7C-Chris Morgan[8]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[7]

360 B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[3]

2. 13-Daison Pursley[2]

3. 24H-Kade Higday[5]

4. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[11]

5. 17A-Jack Anderson[8]

6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

8. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[17]

10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]

11. 2J-Zach Blurton[18]

12. 38-Logan Alexander[13]

13. 83-Kurt Mueller[16]

14. 33-Alan Zoutte[15]

15. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[22]

16. 39JR-Brayden Mount[12]

17. 7C-Chris Morgan[20]

18. 88R-Ryder Laplante[10]

19. 1A-John Anderson[14]

20. T4-Tyler Graves[19]

21. 11X-Hank Davis[6]

DNS: 2N-Shad Petersen

360 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

3. 21T-James McFadden[4]

4. 26-Justin Peck[6]

5. 9R-Chase Randall[1]

6. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

7. 44-Chris Martin[7]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen[12]

9. 87-Justin Sanders[8]

10. 40-Ryan Leavitt[9]

11. 6-Dustin Selvage[13]

12. 2M-Ryan Giles[10]

13. 18T-Tanner Holmes[21]

14. 09-Matt Juhl[15]

15. 35-Skylar Prochaska[19]

16. 99-Tony Rost[11]

17. 13-Daison Pursley[22]

18. 3F-Derek Hagar[16]

19. 95-Matt Covington[20]

20. 24H-Kade Higday[23]

21. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[24]

22. 4W-Jamie Ball[14]

23. 55B-Chase Brown[18]

24. 13M-Brett Moffitt[17]

Event Points as of 07/31/2025:

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 478

2. 26-Justin Peck, 477

3. 44-Chris Martin, 476

4. 87-Justin Sanders, 473

5. 21T-James McFadden, 472

6. 88-Austin McCarl, 471

7. 9R-Chase Randall, 465

8. 63-J.J. Hickle, 465

9. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 453

10. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 451

11. 13-Daison Pursley (R), 449

12. 55-Kerry Madsen, 445

13. 2M-Ryan Giles, 445

14. 6-Dustin Selvage, 440

15. 99-Tony Rost, 434

16. 24H-Kade Higday, 434

17. 9-Matt Juhl, 430

18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 426

19. 4W-Jamie Ball, 416

20. 3F-Derek Hagar, 411

21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 409

22. 86-Timothy Smith, 409

23. 95-Matt Covington, 406

24. 55B-Chase Brown, 398

25. 13M-Brett Moffitt (R), 398

26. 17A-Jack Anderson (R), 396

27. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 388

28. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 382

29. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 377

30. 11X-Hank Davis, 370

31. 38-Logan Alexander, 346

32. 88R-Ryder Laplante (R), 345

33. 7B-Ben Brown, 344

34. 39JR-Brayden Mount (R), 337

35. 2J-Zach Blurton, 335

36. 83-Kurt Mueller, 335

37. 33-Alan Zoutte, 335

38. 1A-John Anderson, 330

39. 7C-Chris Morgan, 322

40. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (R), 316

41. T4-Tyler Graves, 315

42. 2N-Shad Petersen, 304