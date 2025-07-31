BUSY AUGUST FOR WESTERN MIDGET RACING KICKS OFF SATURDAY WITH JOHNNY KEY CLASSIC

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (July 30, 2025) – Western Midget Racing kicks off its busy August of racing on Saturday night with the 65th annual Johnny Key Classic at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. Saturday’s jaunt will be the first of four races this month across three different venues, a critical stretch for the 2025 championship battle.

WMR will be racing in support of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, and BCRA Midget Lites will also be competing. Fan gates open at 3:30pm. For more information visit www.OceanSpeedway.com or follow on their social media accounts.

San Jose’s Anthony Bruno won the season opener for WMR in March at Ventura Raceway. Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell, the series points leader, then charged to victories on April 25 and May 9. Mitchell and the rest of the stock production-powered Midgets have spent the last two and a half months battling in the WMR-BCRA California Super Series against full Midgets. The new series has attracted outstanding fields with 19 cars average through each of its four races. Mitchell has advanced to third in the Super Series standings with three top-five finishes against the full Midgets.

Mitchell rides that momentum back to Ocean Speedway on Saturday night. He enjoys an eight-point lead over Bruno in the WMR standings. Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg, Delano’s Terry Nichols, and Santa Cruz’s Nathan Moore round out the top-five.

Following Ocean Speedway on Saturday night, the Western Midget Racing action will return to Watsonville on August 15 followed by Antioch Speedway on August 16. The August of racing excitement concludes August 30 at Ventura Raceway.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

April 26 Petaluma Speedway – RAIN OUT

May 9 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

June 6 Ocean Speedway – POSTPONED

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-Sanction USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC – WINNER: Shane Golobic

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash – WINNER: Caden Sarale

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC – WINNER: Tanner Carrick

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC