After A Week Off, Williams Grove Returns With Big Sprint Show August 15

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – There will be no racing at Williams Grove Speedway on August 8 before the speedway returns to action with a big program of sprint car racing on Friday night, August 15 at 7:30 pm.

On tap August 15 will be a Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the Dirty Deeds 25 Finale for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

While the 410 sprints will race for $5,000 to win and $500 to start, the Dirty Deeds Finale for the 358s will pay a whopping $3,000 to the winner and $600 to start.

The Dirty Deeds finale for the 358 sprint cars will offer-up a total purse worth some $21,000.

The oval will honor late promoter Jack Gunn with the 43rd annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the 410 sprints on Friday, August 22.

The prestigious 30-lap Gunn Memorial will pay $8,000 to win.

The mid-August show also features the Sportsman Showdown for winged and wingless super sportsman.

