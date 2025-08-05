Four-Day Trip Across Pennsylvania Turnpike Awaits Xtreme Outlaw Appalachian Midget Week

By Matt Skipper

KUTZTOWN, PA – August 4, 2025 – Fresh from a weekend of racing around Pevely, MO, the teams of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota make the haul to Pennsylvania for four consecutive nights of racing.

The PA trip marks the second running of the Appalachian Midget Week, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Action Track USA. Then, the Midgets travel to Linda’s Speedway (Aug. 7), Path Valley Speedway (Aug. 8), and Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway to cap off the week on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Series full-timers and Northeastern regulars will chase a place in the top five of the week-long points fund, with $5,000 going to the champion, $2,500 for second place, $1,250 for third, $750 for fourth, and $500 to fifth.

APP MIDGET WEEK INFO

WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

Midgets Quadrupled – After Tropical Storm Debby halted the PA visit last year, the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets revive the toughest swing of the season in 2025 with the Appalachian Midget Week.

When the swing was last contested in 2023, Chase McDermand clinched the inaugural Midget Week title with Feature wins at Clyde Martin Memorial and Action Track USA, while Daison Pursley claimed the week’s finale at Path Valley.

As the two-year wait for the Series’ return to the Northeast ends, multiple new faces will view the week as a prime learning experience across the Pennsylvania Turnpike to chase $5,000 with 10 races in the 2025 season remaining.

Iron Key – Kameron Key picked the perfect time to earn his first career Series win at the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 finale after dueling against Corbin Rueschenberg and Jacob Denney for the dumbbell trophy.

The Trifecta Motorsports rookie has a special connection with I-55, as the Warrensburg, MO native grew up camping with his family during the Ironman weekend, adding home state pride to his $7,500 winner’s check.

As Key leaves Pevely comfortably in fourth place for overall points and third place in the Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series points, he rides the wave of momentum into his first visit to the “Keystone State.”

Every Little Place – Jacob Denney kept his name in the mix for the win through the two nights at I-55, leaving the weekend with second and third place finishes, respectively.

The Galloway, OH driver’s results have continued to separate him from his closest competitors in the title fights with 150 points over Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) teammate Cannon McIntosh, and 64 markers over Karter Sarff in the Challenge Series standings.

Denney now faces four brand new tracks, but has no problem, as he’s scored five of his first six career Series wins on his first visit.

Allentown Flavor – Gavin Miller is back in his home state with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for the four-day swing through eastern PA.

The pilot of the No. 97 KKM LynK Chassis experienced both highs and lows at the Ironman after flipping on the opening lap of Friday’s Feature, then rebounding to a sixth-place result in the 30-lap finale.

Miller has prior experience with the four tracks through both the Series and Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek, but seeks both his first track and Xtreme Outlaw wins of 2025 with local support on his side.

When and where

Wednesday, August 6, at Action Track USA in Kutztown, PA

Thursday, August 7, at Linda’s Speedway in Jonestown, PA

Friday, August 8, at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, PA

Saturday, August 9, at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, PA

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 3071 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Cannon McIntosh: -150 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Gavin Miller: -242 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Kameron Key: -263 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Chase McDermand: -300 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Colton Robinson: -425 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Michael Faccinto: -558 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Hayden Wise: -626 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Alex Karpowicz: -641 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Tyler Edwards: -679 points | Mounce-Stout Motorsports No. 56E