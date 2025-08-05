Heated championship race converges at Placerville Speedway for Red Hawk Casino Night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The championship fight is heating up and nearing its conclusion at Placerville Speedway, with the penultimate point race of the season taking place during Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night this Saturday August 9th.

Following Saturday’s event, the final point race of the campaign will occur during the 20th annual Mark Forni/ CJ Humphreys Classic. The much-anticipated show on September 13th will hand out a solid $8,500-to-win for the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

Sandwiched between the final point races are a pair of special events featuring Kubota High Limit Racing next week and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series on September 6th. Reserved tickets can be purchased for the High Limit 49er Gold Rush Classic via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr081625

“We are getting down to the wire on the season but still have some pretty large events remaining at Placerville Speedway,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Our entire staff looks forward to Red Hawk Casino Night on Saturday and then the High Limit Racing show on August 16th. We hope everybody can make it out and help us finish the season in style.”

Just eight slim points separate the top four drivers in the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car standings going into Saturday. Modesto’s Tony Gomes has put together a consistent campaign and possesses a one-point lead over last season’s Rookie of the Year Austin Wood.

Gomes has piloted the C&M Motorsports No. 7c to a pair of wins, while Wood is searching for his initial triumph of the year at Red Hawk Casino Night. The driver of the CR Wood Motorsports No. 2a has racked up several qualifying points in recent weeks with multiple ADCO Driveline Fast Time Awards.

Previous point leader Andy Forsberg hopes to rebound after issues sidelined him while sitting out front last week. The Auburn driver has guided the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 to a trio of point race wins and is tied with Gomes for the most top five efforts, having accumulated seven in the 10 events.

Suisun City’s Chance Grasty also has the Friends & Family Racing X1 within striking distance of another track title. The 18-year-old goes into Red Hawk Casino Night sitting eight markers back in fourth. Grasty earned his initial Placerville Speedway win during SCCT Speedweek recently.

Yuba City’s Rod Oliver has extended his Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model point lead to 27 digits heading into the penultimate race. Oliver is in search of his first track championship at Placerville Speedway.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin is looking for a sixth straight Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock track title and number seven overall. He leads Kevin Jinkerson by 35 points going into Saturday. The Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars will round out the card, as they also make their next to last appearance of the season.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night will be General Admission on Saturday August 9th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr080925

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

