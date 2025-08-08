Kyle Jones Takes Emotional First Career National Midget Win at Linda’s Speedway

By Matt Skipper

JONESTOWN, PA – August 7, 2025 – Kyle Jones walked into Jonestown, PA Thursday night and claimed it as his own.

In the debut visit to Linda’s Speedway for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, the Kennedale, TX driver drove the Engler Machine and Tool No. 7X around the cushion to his first career national Midget win on Thursday night.

“It was a big relief,” Jones said. “I knew we could do it, I knew we could do it with a bunch of other teams that I’ve raced with. We were good enough then, we were good enough now, and it’s having everything go together the right way. It was just what put us in position was a good Qualifying, the Heat Race, then starting on pole helped us so much.

“The emotions, man, there’s so many good people that put me in position to be at this spot of my life in my career, and I can’t thank them enough. My family, the sacrifices, my girlfriend, and my son are back home, and she allows me to go out and do what I love. I lost my composure a little bit, but it’s been a long time coming, and I hope (the wins) start rolling after this.”

After winning the night’s High-Point honors, Jones drew the Pole Position for the $4,000-to-win Feature. However, at the initial green flag, Michael Faccinto set the early pace after getting the jump on Jones from the outside line into Turn 1.

While Faccinto set the pace, Jones and Faccinto’s Trifecta Motorsports teammate Kameron Key followed in tow.

Behind Key, Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) teammates Jacob Denney and Cannon McIntosh pushed the issue in the podium fight. When Key lost ground after sliding up from the bottom, Denney capitalized on the opportunity and drove around Key on the bottom of Lap 6.

As Jones found his momentum on the top side of the 0.25-mile track, he began to challenge the No. 5U side-by-side for the lead as the halfway signal was shown to the field.

The two drivers stayed beside each other through five laps until Jones was clear with the point with nine laps to go in the Feature.

After losing the lead, Faccinto lost his momentum on the bottom as Denney and McIntosh followed Jones’ line to take second and third place, respectively.

While Denney kept a 0.2-second gap over Jones in the final laps of the race, he lost ground on the Texan as he piloted the Spike Chassis to the biggest Midget win of his career in the Keystone State.

“We were just riding there through the first 10 laps,” Jones said. “I knew the bottom was going to be really good with how good the track was early. And, with them rolling in the top, I knew it might develop late, and it did, so I started looking at it, and I had options. Michael got stuck being the leader, so he stuck to where he’s fast, and he didn’t know where it was developing.

“I was able to move around, and it helped me a lot because the cushion started developing really nice. So, I was able to make big, wide turns, it stuck really well, and just kept carrying that momentum because it’s so small, but it races big. I can’t even remember where I got it because I was so stoked at what happened.”

Denney finished the night in second place to take the Appalachian Midget Week points lead at the halfway mark of the $5,000-to-win trek through Pennsylvania.

“I think we had a good piece and a good run again,” Denney said. “I was trying to figure out what I could do differently to try and make a run on Kyle, but he was really good ripping the top all the way around, so I knew I was really good down the bottom compared to everyone else. I tried sticking to my guns to see if I had something for him, but at the end the top was too much to keep up with him.”

McIntosh finished the night in third place after starting in seventh place for his 10th podium of the 2025 Series season – his second consecutive podium of the week.

“Tonight, as much as I want to be frustrated, I feel like we dug ourselves out of a hole,” McIntosh said. “We didn’t qualify well, didn’t get a great start in the Heat Race, and fell back. So we had to work for it tonight to get by those guys. Beau got the car much better there in the Feature than what we started on, and it’s just a great effort from those guys.”

Recap Notes:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Jacob Denney

Toyota Heat 1 Winner: Kameron Key

CASM Safety Products Heat 2 Winner: Michael Faccinto

High-Point Driver: Kyle Jones

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger Award: Gavin Miller (+5)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Ryan Roulette

Up Next: The penultimate race of the 2025 Appalachian Midget Week takes the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota to Spring Run, PA’s Path Valley Speedway for a Friday night battle on Aug. 8.

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 7X-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[10]; 6. 9U-Kameron Key[4]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[12]; 8. 98K-Brandon Carr[8]; 9. 94-Hayden Wise[11]; 10. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 11. 67K-Colton Robinson[9]; 12. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[13]; 13. 55-Trevor Cline[15]; 14. X-Daniel Bennett[14]; 15. 29-Jason Bennett[16]; 16. 25B-Ryan Roulette[18]; 17. 7U-Kale Drake[6]; 18. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[17]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9U-Kameron Key[1]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 3. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 4. 98K-Brandon Carr[6]; 5. 94-Hayden Wise[7]; 6. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]; 7. X-Daniel Bennett[8]; 8. 25B-Ryan Roulette[9]; 9. 55-Trevor Cline[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 7X-Kyle Jones[4]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 4. 7U-Kale Drake[3]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz[5]; 7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]; 8. 29-Jason Bennett[8]; 9. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:12.064[5]; 2. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:12.117[8]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:12.165[6]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:12.200[7]; 5. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:12.292[2]; 6. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:12.321[3]; 7. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:12.462[4]; 8. X-Daniel Bennett, 00:12.973[1]; 9. (DNS) 25B-Ryan Roulette, 01:00.000

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 7X-Kyle Jones, 00:12.086[7]; 2. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:12.090[8]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:12.116[1]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:12.137[4]; 5. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:12.159[2]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:12.179[6]; 7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:12.207[9]; 8. 29-Jason Bennett, 00:13.639[3]; 9. 7G-Jimmy Glenn, 00:13.912[5]