HUTTON WINS FIRST OF 2025 TOUR AT OUTLAW

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – The last month and a half for Jordan Hutton has been rough.

From June 13 to July 5, Hutton’s average finish was 16.8, losing the points lead and dropping to just inside the top five.

After an issue the team solved after the Independence Day Triple Play, Hutton’s finishes improved and Friday night parked it in victory lane.

Hutton started from row two and wasted no time getting to the front to lead all 25 laps and score the win in the Dandy Miniseries at Outlaw Speedway.

“I think we finally got this thing going to say the least,” said Hutton in victory lane. “That was definitely an endurance race. I had a lot of fun.”

Hutton started fourth in the feature and immediately found his way past Billy VanInwegen and Jordan Freas, then tested the top on polesitter John Smith to take the spot.

“I was holding on for life,” Hutton said. “I hit a rut and prayed it stuck.”

Billy VanInwegen immediately moved up to second and stayed behind Hutton throughout the race until the leaders caught lapped traffic. For a majority of the race, Hutton opened up the gap to as big as 2.8 seconds, but cautions kept giving VanInwegen chances.

With three laps to go, Keith Granholm and Spencer Burley had issues on the track, giving VanInwegen one last shot to steal the win from Hutton, but ran out of time as “J-Hutt” ended a 15-race winless streak.

“This new right rear [tire] threw us the biggest curveball in sprint car racing,” said Hutton. “We made a few adjustments, made a few phone calls and finally got it going at Weedsport [in an Empire Super Sprints feature. We definitely got a hot rod again.”

It is the second time Hutton has won at Outlaw, joining Darryl Ruggles as the only repeat winners in Dundee. In addition, Hutton scored his 12th career win, putting him in a tie with Jeremy Quick for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Just like at Outlaw last April, VanInwegen had chances to take the lead, but it wasn’t enough.

“I think we just needed to be a little bit freer and we took off nice,” said VanInwegen. “I was able to take off on one of those restarts and had a shot at the lead and he was able to beat me back to the cushion.”

For the fifth straight race, Dillon Paddock finished on the podium with a third-place finish. With his run, he broke the tie to take the points lead over Zach Sobotka by seven.

“I can’t complain about a third here,” said Paddock. “We’re unloading fast everywhere we go. That’s all you can ask for. Just got to keep putting these runs together and maybe wind up with a championship.”

Spencer Burley won the Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash, picking up $100.

In addition, Burley won the first loyalty giveaway of the year, a Sweet steering package worth around $4500.

Receiving the Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck Award was Keith Granholm after pulling off track with issues late in the race while running in the top five.

Zach Sobotka was the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Award, gaining 14 spots to finish fifth, coming from 19th.

In the Dandy Miniseries, Hutton leads by 33 points on Sobotka, with Dalton Herrick a point behind the No. 38.

25 drivers checked in this evening.

A Dandy Miniseries champion will be crowned tomorrow night at Woodhull Raceway, also part of NYSSCA Night at the track.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 2. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[3]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[11]; 4. 29-Dalton Herrick[16]; 5. 38-Zach Sobotka[19]; 6. 9K-Kyle Pierce[10]; 7. 18-Timmy Lotz[15]; 8. 33-Scott Landers[8]; 9. D9-Dustin Sehn[18]; 10. 3-Bailey Boyd[17]; 11. 9-Jordan Freas[2]; 12. 77-Matt Rotz[20]; 13. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[5]; 14. 48A-Alysha Bay[23]; 15. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[12]; 16. 18C-Dan Craun[21]; 17. 25-Cameron Moss[22]; 18. 121X-Spencer Burley[9]; 19. 13-Keith Granholm[6]; 20. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[7]; 21. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[24]; 22. 121-Steve Glover[13]; 23. 10-Nathan Pierce[14]; 24. 23-John Smith[1]; 25. (DNS) 25G-Tyler Graves

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 121X-Spencer Burley[1]; 2. 9K-Kyle Pierce[2]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[4]; 4. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[3]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[5]; 6. 10-Nathan Pierce[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[2]; 2. 9-Jordan Freas[1]; 3. 23-John Smith[4]; 4. 9K-Kyle Pierce[5]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[6]; 6. D9-Dustin Sehn[3]; 7. 38-Zach Sobotka[7]; 8. 25-Cameron Moss[8]; 9. (DNS) 25G-Tyler Graves

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Scott Landers[2]; 2. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[1]; 3. 121X-Spencer Burley[4]; 4. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[3]; 5. 18-Timmy Lotz[5]; 6. 10-Nathan Pierce[8]; 7. 77-Matt Rotz[6]; 8. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[1]; 2. 13-Keith Granholm[2]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 4. 8-Dillon Paddock[3]; 5. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 6. 3-Bailey Boyd[7]; 7. 18C-Dan Craun[4]; 8. 48A-Alysha Bay[8]

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.