Williams Grove Hosts Yellow Breeches 500 For 410s And Dirty Deeds Finale For 358s Friday

Mechanicsburg –Presented by Flat Out Sim Racing of Glen Rock, Williams Grove Speedway will host a Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the Dirty Deeds 25 Finale for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints coming up this Friday, August 15 at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will race for $5,000 to win and $500 to start in the Yellow Breeches race that includes timed warm-ups to set the heat starting grids.

Meanwhile, the Dirty Deeds Finale for the 358s will pay a whopping $3,000 to the winner and $600 to start.

The Dirty Deeds finale for the 358 sprint cars will offer-up a total purse worth some $21,000.

Timed warm-ups will also set heat starting grids for the 358s.

For the Yellow Breeches event for the 410 sprints, $4,000 has been added to the total purse, to be distributed starting with the second finishing position while finding even the 10th place finisher earning a cool $1,000.

The purse increase is in effect for all Yellow Breeches races in 2025.

Dirty Deeds Repair & Fabrication of Quarry Road in Honey Brook provides professional repair and fabrication services for the heavy equipment industry.

The oval will honor late promoter Jack Gunn with the 43rd annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the 410 sprints on Friday, August 22.

The prestigious 30-lap Gunn Memorial will pay $8,000 to win.

The mid-August show also features the Sportsman Showdown for winged and wingless super sportsman.

Adult general admission for August 15 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

