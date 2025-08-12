NEIL MONTGOMERY MEMORIAL UP NEXT FOR NORTHWEST SPRINT TOUR

From David Sink

August 11. 2025 – Officials from the Northwest Sprint Tour and Saratoga Speedway today released the expected entry list for this weekend’s August 14-16 second annual Neil Montgomery Memorial at Saratoga Speedway in Black Creek, BC, Canada. A field of nearly twenty cars is expected representing five American states and Canada.

This is shaping up to be a true battle for North American Pavement Sprint Car Supremacy. Six American drivers are set to lock horns with nearly a dozen Canadian drivers with $3,000 up for grabs to the winner each night and a $10,000 payday to the overall points champion at the conclusion of the weekend.

The talent pool for this year’s event is deep on both sides of the international fence. The Americans will roll out Natalie Waters, Randy DuBois, Chance Sabado, JJ Dutton, Willie Ginn, and Eric Humphries.

DuBois is a former Granite Super Sprints, NSRA, and Inland Winged Sprints champion. Humphries is a multi-time King of the Wing champion. Willie Ginn pulled off the upset when he captured night #2 of the recent Quinsam Sprint Car Classic on July 12.

The field of Canadian drivers includes former NSRA champion Jeff Montgomery, and 2024 #2 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings driver Aaron Willison. Other Canadian entrants and 2025 NST winners include Ron Larson, Brad Aumen, and James Miller who won $10,000 at the most recent NST event at Monroe, Washington August 2.

Two compete nights of racing are set to begin Friday evening and conclude Saturday evening with the grand finale. The Neil Montgomery Memorial officially kicks off Thursday night with an open practice.

EXPECTED ENTRANTS (as of 8/11/25)

1n – Natalie Waters – Grantsville, UT

5w – Jimmy White – Kamloops, BC

7d – Randy DuBois – Renton, WA

8 – Chance Sabado – Monroe, WA

9s – Sawyer Lind – Abbotsford, BC

11 – Troy Globe – Agassiz, BC

12 – Ron Larson – Quesnel, BC

14 – Aaron Willison – Langley, BC

15 – Eric Humphries – Chowchilla, CA

32 – Tom Weston – Langley, BC

33j – Jeff Montgomery – Langford, BC

41w – Ryan Willison – Aldergrove, BC

44b – Brad Aumen – Duncan, BC

52 – Stewart Lee – Victoria, BC

61 – Willie Ginn – Boise, ID

71 – James Miller – Victoria, BC

86 – JJ Dutton – Tampa, FL

91 – Darrin Yates – Duncan, BC

92 – Jayme Wright – Langley, BC

94w – Geoff Wade – Union Bay, BC