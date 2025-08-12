Placerville Speedway hosts Kubota High Limit Racing this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing make their much-anticipated return to Placerville Speedway this Saturday August 16th, when the annual “49er Gold Rush Classic” invades the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Grass Valley native and current Placerville resident Brad Sweet brings the point lead into the West Coast Swing.

Sweet has a trio wins on the competitive Kubota High Limit Racing trail and sits atop the standings over Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney; Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel; Knoxville Nationals runner up Rico Abreu and Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks.

With both Courtney and Reutzel sidelined due to unfortunate injuries, California favorites Giovanni Scelzi and Justin Sanders are set to pilot the NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC and RSR No. 87 respectively. Sanders brought home a runner up result last season with High Limit Racing in Placerville.

Clovis driver Corey Day won the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial at Placerville Speedway in 2022 and hopes to add the 49er Gold Rush Classic on Saturday. The two-time Gold Cup champ ran third at the event last year and is fresh off a sixth-place effort at the Knoxville Nationals.

The ever-popular James McFadden was the man who captured the 49er Gold Rush Classic last season and returns on Saturday aboard the Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount. The Alice Springs, Northern Territory driver recently claimed glory at the Capitani Classic in Knoxville, Iowa.

Additional drivers looking to punch their ticket to victory lane this Saturday will include past 49er Gold Rush Classic winner Shane Golobic of Fremont, along with Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck; Minden, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson; Waco, Texas’ Chase Randall; Auburn’s Andy Forsberg; Bradway Memorial winner Dominic Gorden from Clovis; Suisun, City’s Chance Grasty; Jacksonville, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes; Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery; Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi; Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley and more.

The 49er Gold Rush Classic begins the final stretch of the Sprint Car season at Placerville Speedway. After this weekend, only two more Sprint Car races remain in 2025.

The high banked bullring will play host to the NARC 410 Sprint Cars during the Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing on September 6th. One week later we then finish off the championship point race campaign with the 20th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic on September 13th.

“There are some big events coming up at Placerville Speedway and we hope to see a packed house at each one,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Everybody is excited to have Kubota High Limit Racing and all the national stars here on Saturday. Then in September we have the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, followed by the Forni-Humphreys Classic, which celebrates its 20th anniversary. We definitely want to finish off the 60th season here in style and it all begins this weekend.”

The Bay Cities Racing Association Lightning Sprints will be the companion division on Saturday.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the 49er Gold Rush Classic is Reserved on Saturday August 16th. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr081625 while pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. Hot laps are slated for around 6pm. Qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2025 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday August 16: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 49er Gold Rush Classic

Saturday September 6: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Saturday September 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 20th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)