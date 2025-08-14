FINAL BALA MANAGEMENT “SUPER SERIES” EVENT OF 2025 FOR “410” SPRINTS SATURDAY AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After hosting the “Steel Valley 75” this past Monday, it’ll be another quick turnaround as Sharon Speedway returns to action this Saturday night (August 16) for the “Bill Kirila Memorial”. Though the 96th anniversary season still has three events remaining, Saturday will be the final Bala Management “Super Series” event of 2025.

﻿The four-division program will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars along with the RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, and the HTMA/Precise Racing RUSH Sportsman Modifieds all for just $15 in general admission! It’s Sunburst Environmental, Hovis Auto & Truck Supply, and Diehl Automotive Night. Group qualifying for the Sprints will begin at approximately 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.

Bill Kirila was one of the owners of Sharon along his brother Ron and the Blaney and Weller Families when the track changed ownership in 2002. Kirila of Brookfield, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on June 23, 2006 at the age of 68. He was a graduate of Brookfield Ohio School and went on to become the Vice President of Kirila Contractors. Ron Kirila passed away on April 24 and will also be remembered on Saturday night.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft Barns will include a driver autograph session from 5-5:30 p.m. (drivers TBA) followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Saturday night will be another $4,000 to-win/$400 to-start event for the “410” Sprints in their final tune-up before the September 27 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car event. Sharon has completed just five “410” Sprint Car events thus far in 2025 as the World of Outlaws, Western PA Speedweek, and the Ohio Speedweek All Star Circuit of Champions events unfortunately all fell victim to Mother Nature in addition to the July 26 Bala Management “Super Series” event.

A.J. Flick ended a two-and-a-half-year winless drought at Sharon winning the May 10 opener. Dale Blaney then won the next two events aboard his brother Dave’s famous red #10. Danny Dietrich won his first “Lou Blaney Memorial” on August 9 worth $13,000. And most recently, Brandon Spithaler got the monkey off his back with his first career Sharon “410” win on Monday making for four different winners in five races.

The non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars will make their sixth and final appearance of the season. Defending Series Champion John Mollick has won all four of his visits, while Zach Morrow won his first career Sharon race at the most recent event on July 12 when Mollick wasn’t in action. Mollick, who has one career Big-Block Modified victory at Sharon, has won seven of his last eight RUSH Sprint races at the track dating back to last season after being shutout at Sharon in prior seasons. Blaze Myers currently leads RUSH’s $5,000 to-win Billy’s Garage Weekly Series points.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will make their next-to-last appearance of the season on Saturday. Defending Series Champion Chas Wolbert leads the way with three victories, which has upped his all-time division leading tally at Sharon to 25. Ayden Cipriano won the June 28 show, while Darin Gallagher won his first career Sharon race last Saturday night. Wolbert also leads both the $3,500 to-win Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Weekly Series and the $1,000 to-win “Route 7 Rumble” Series points for the RUSH Series.

Like the Sprints, the Pro Stocks have also completed five events thus far this season with four different winners. After being shutout of victory lane in 2024, Chris Schneider has won both of his 2025 starts as he upped his all-time win mark to 20, which moved him into sole possession of eighth place on the division’s all-time win list. His most recent win came on June 28 in the $2,000 to-win “Ray’s Race” for the Penn-Ohio Championship Series. Former UMP Modified standout, Scott Stiffler, won for just the second time in a Pro Stock on June 21. The last events have saw a pair of newcomers grace Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Victory Lane with their first career Sharon wins including Nick Kocuba and Jacob Dietz.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Pro Stocks. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks. The recipient will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 4:30. The drivers meeting will be held at 6:10 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat with group qualifying for the “410” Sprints scheduled for approximately 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Senior admission is $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (August 23) will be the final “Steel Valley Thunder” show of 2025. The “Open Wheel Clash” will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds ($2,000), UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric ($1,000), Econo Mod Mania Tour ($1,200), RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and Old Skool Kool Vintage Mod Tour. The Crown Vics will also make their fifth and final appearance of 2025. The RUSH Mods will take part in their “Manufacturers Night”. It’ll be FREE hot dog night (two per person)!

