It’s bounty season at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Sometimes things change, sometimes they stay the same. When the dominance of the three point leaders at Attica Raceway Park has not changed from a year ago it becomes bounty season.

In the Callies Performance 410 Sprints three time and defending Attica champion Cap Henry has a 138 point lead with 4 wins in 12 races. In the DirtNerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models defending track champion Kyle Moore has a 79 point lead with 2 wins in 11 races. In the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints five time and defending track champion Jamie Miller has a 26 point lead with 5 wins in 11 races.

Going into the last three full points nights, (Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5) Attica Raceway Park will put a bounty on all three division point leaders. The bounty will start at an extra $500 to any driver who can beat Cap Henry, Kyle Moore, or Jamie Miller. If those drivers win Friday, Aug. 15 the bounty will rise to $600 for Aug. 22. If Henry, Moore or Miller win Aug. 22 the bounty will rise to $1,000 on championship night.

“Our weekly competition is tough in all three divisions. For these three drivers to be so dominant all year really says something about them and their teams,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

In order to collect the bounty the point leaders need to be competing in the A-Main. Once a bounty is collected it will then be taken away from that driver.

“Usually you only see a bounty in one division…we have it in all three! Im looking forward to see who can take down the point leaders and take home these bounties,” said Justin Liskai, Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations.

If any marketing partners or any other business wants to add to the bounty or put up their own bounty please contact Director of Operations Justin Liskai via email at justin@atticaracewaypark.com or by phone at (419)-217-5436

