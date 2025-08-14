Jack Anderson Gets Nod From TKS Motorsports Starting Friday at Lakeside

(August 14, 2025) — After a standout performance during the Knoxville Nationals, TKS Motorsports announced on Thursday that Jack Anderson would take over driving duties for the team starting Friday at Lakeside Speedway during the POWRi 410 Sprint Car Series event.

Attention was drawn to Anderson during the Nationals after setting fifth quick time on his qualifying night and transferring from the B-Main to make the preliminary main event. Where he gained seven positions and finished 16th.

While racing for a transfer position into the Knoxville Nationals finale via the B-Main Anderson was forced to retire with brake failure two laps from the finish.

Anderson is currently 13th in the Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint car points and is currently leading the division’s rookie of the year standings.