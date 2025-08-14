From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing return to the West Coast for the start of a three-week swing.

The action starts Friday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Brent Marks and more of the Kubota High Limit Racing teams take on the best sprint car drivers of the West.

Justin Sanders will continue subbing for Aaron Reutzel in the No. 87 Ridge & Sons -RSR Racing team. And California’s Gio Scelzi will continue behind the wheel of the No. 7BC NOS Energy Drink entry.

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the gate on race day. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll.

Please note that no coolers or outside alcohol is permitted inside the gates at Thunderbowl Raceway. Thunderbowl Raceway is a smoke-free facility. All concession stands are cash only. The pit office and ticket office will accept credit cards.

If you can’t join us at Thunderbowl Raceway watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to Thunderbowl Raceway:

Date: Friday, August 15

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are available for purchase at the track on race day.

Camping: Camping can be purchased by calling the Tulare County Fair at 559-686-4707.