Three Stooges Racing and Scott Bogucki Team Up to Finish 2025 Season

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 15, 2025) — Three Stooges Racing announced on Friday that Scott Bogucki would take over driving duties for their #51 winged dirt sprint car effort for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Bogucki will work with Noah West, a former goaltender at Ferris State University who just wrapped up his professional career in the ECHL, and his father Jeff who is best known for owning Indy Performance Composites. Bogucki and the West family plan is to finish out the year with approximately 14 starts to close the 2025 mixing in events with the All Star Circuit of Champions, Empire Super Sprints, POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series, and World of Outlaws during that time frame with hopes of working together in 2026.

Bogucki will make his debut in the Three Stooges entry Friday at Bloomington Speedway with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

The most unique aspect of the remaining 2025 schedule for Bogucki and Three Stooges Racing is the team competing Labor Day weekend with the Empire Super Sprints at Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway, and Utica Rome Speedway while Noah’s father, Jeff West, fields a supermodified with Bobby Santos III driving in the family’s quest to win the Oswego Classic the same weekend.

The Three Stooges Racing winged sprint car effort made six previous starts in 2025 with driver Joel Myers Jr. The team has not competed since the weekly program at Knoxville Raceway on July 26th. Bogucki, who is originally from McLaren vale, South Australia, recently separating with Justin Giddings team after the Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

After announcing his separation from the Giddings team and not showing up at Knoxville, Bogucki received a call inquiring about his services.

“After reading the news of me leaving the 78 and not going to Nationals, Noah reached out to me,” said Bogucki. “I’ve known Jeff for quite a few years and became friends after buying carbon fiber over the years. I just met Noah last year and we hit it off. Then the phone rang after Nationals and we put the deal together.”

Even though the Three Stooges winged sprint car team is new, Bogucki has high hopes for the new combination.

“We want to win some races; that’s the ultimate goal here” said Bogucki of the new combination. “We have the equipment, and I feel that I can do it. As long as everything gels, I don’t think it’s an unreasonable expectation.”