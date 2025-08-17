Blonde and Mann Tame Technical Track at Butler

By T.J. Buffenbarger

QUINCY, MI (August 16, 2025) – On a night where being smooth on the bottom of the race track mattered Jason Blonde and Jett Mann won the winged 410 sprint car and Great Lakes Super Sprints feature events respectively Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway

Blonde ran down Van Gurley Jr. and took advantage of Gurley slipping off the bottom line in turns three and four, allowing his to take the lead on lap 20 and drive away to he victory.

Mann was racing for the lead with Dustin Daggett through slower traffic when Mann saw an opening, dove into turn three, and the pair made contact with Daggett spinning to bring out the caution flag. Mann was able to pull away after the restart to pick up his first feature win of the 2025 season.

Winged 410 Sprint Car Feature

Gurley and Dan McCarron started on the front row for the 25-lap main event for the 410 sprint cars. Gurley led McCarron and current Butler Motor Speedway point leader Brad Lamberson.

After a caution for the back supports of Andy Chewhoski’s top wing coming loose, Gurley pulled away while Blonde and Lamberson raced for the third position.

Six laps in McCarron spun between turns three and four while running second, taking him out of contention for the victory.

Following the restart Blonde was able to move into second and started to run down Gurley for the lead. The opportunity opened for Blonde to take the lead when Gurley slipped off the bottom with five laps to go, giving Blonde the opportunity to take the lead and pull away for the victory.

Lamberson also was able to move past Gurley for the second position. Aaron Shaffer and Josh Turner after having to go to the work area during the caution for Chehowski moved up through the field to round out the top five.

GLSS Main Event

Boston Mead and Mann made up the front row for the GLSS main event. Mann drove to the lead while Daggett went from fourth to second with a three wide move on the opening lap.

After an early caution Phil Gressman spinning between turns one and two, Daggett continued his pursuit of Mann. On lap 16 Daggett was able to catch Mann in slower traffic and drive into the lead.

Two laps later Daggett, Mann, and Mead were all racing together through traffic when Daggett was held up by the slower cars. Mann dove under Daggett with the pair making contact. Daggett did a 360 spin to bring out the caution flag while Mann continued moving. Daggett ended up going to the tail of the field while Mann went back to the lead.

Mann was then able to pull away from Mead during the restart to a 1.087 second lead at the finish. Mead was able to maintain the second position while Jared Horsman, Chase Ridenour, and Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 10B-Jason Blonde, 13.480[10]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.505[5]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.582[4]

4. 51-Mark Yearling, 13.789[6]

5. 01-Brad Lamberson, 13.823[3]

6. 4-Josh Turner, 13.973[13]

7. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 13.989[2]

8. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.273[9]

9. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.410[1]

10. 16B-Ty Williams, 14.444[8]

11. 99-Jack James, 14.491[7]

12. 22J-Jeremy Luther, 14.893[12]

13. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 14.894[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10B-Jason Blonde[2]

2. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

3. 01-Brad Lamberson[3]

4. 33F-Jason Ferguson[5]

5. 22-Aaron Shaffer[4]

6. 99-Jack James[6]

7. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 4-Josh Turner[3]

3. 51-Mark Yearling[1]

4. 16B-Ty Williams[5]

5. 20A-Andy Chehowski[4]

6. 22J-Jeremy Luther[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10B-Jason Blonde[3]

2. 01-Brad Lamberson[5]

3. 22-Aaron Shaffer[9]

4. 4-Josh Turner[4]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

7. 33F-Jason Ferguson[7]

8. 22J-Jeremy Luther[12]

9. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[13]

10. 99-Jack James[11]

11. 16B-Ty Williams[8]

12. 20A-Andy Chehowski[10]

DNS: 51-Mark Yearling

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.221[8]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.349[11]

3. 42-Boston Mead, 14.374[9]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.381[15]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.417[1]

6. 19-Jett Mann, 14.537[6]

7. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.626[12]

8. 83-Adam Cruea, 14.666[4]

9. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 14.746[10]

10. X-Mike Keegan, 14.768[7]

11. 38-Chase Ridenour, 14.789[21]

12. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.820[16]

13. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.858[19]

14. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.910[2]

15. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.022[13]

16. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.022[3]

17. 13T-Andy Teunessen, 15.084[14]

18. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.094[20]

19. 23B-Charlie Baur, 15.134[5]

20. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.530[18]

21. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 15.936[17]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

3. 16-Ryan Ruhl[3]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

5. X-Mike Keegan[4]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

7. 23B-Charlie Baur[7]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 38-Chase Ridenour[4]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]

4. 83-Adam Cruea[3]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]

6. 13T-Andy Teunessen[6]

7. 67-Kevin Martens[7]

Miami Paint Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Jett Mann[2]

2. 42-Boston Mead[1]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[3]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

6. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]

7. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[7]

Michigan CAT A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Jett Mann[2]

2. 42-Boston Mead[1]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

4. 38-Chase Ridenour[5]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

6. 16-Ryan Ruhl[7]

7. 23-Devon Dobie[9]

8. X-Mike Keegan[13]

9. 83-Adam Cruea[11]

10. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]

11. 7C-Phil Gressman[10]

12. 27K-Zac Broughman[14]

13. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

14. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[12]

15. 70-Eli Lakin[16]

16. 49-Brian Ruhlman[18]

17. 23B-Charlie Baur[19]

18. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[21]

19. 13T-Andy Teunessen[17]

20. 67-Kevin Martens[20]

21. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]