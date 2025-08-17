Gamble pays off for Hulsey with USL victory

By John Rittenoure

KELLYVILLE, Okla. (August 16, 2025) – Ty Hulsey gambled on the low groove being the best place to run in Saturday’s Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair main event at Creek County Speedway, and it was.

Hugging the inside of the track in his Risley’s Trash Service 24H, Hulsey led the final 20 laps to record his second victory of the season and fifth career win with USL.

“We were like a rocket down there,” Hulsey said They said I was the slowest car on the track but the fastest car on the track.

“The track was real good. It was technical and narrow and pretty slick all the way to the top. You could miss it easy if you drove in to deep.”

Tanner Conn led the first 10 laps off the pole running low and was soon challenged by Ryker Pace who was reeling him in using the high groove. But on lap six Pace came to a stop when his Cam Spud came apart bringing out a yellow. Conn continued to lead on the restart but lost the lead to Hulsey on lap 11.

Hulsey never wavered from his extreme low line even when it seemed the high line was faster.

“I think Ryker (Pace) got by me and maybe Johnny (Kent), but I knew if I could get by (Tanner) Conn on the bottom I was faster than them,” Hulsey said. “I thought about it in lapped traffic, but then I thought if I come off the bottom and lose this race I will be mad.’

Joshua Tyre was one of several drivers battling for the runner-up spot before taking it for good on lap 20. Running both high and low Tyre found a line that worked for him but Hulsey was too far out front and needed a yellow flag to have any chance of catching him.

“Once I noticed there were people on the outside of me I knew they were faster than me on the top then I was in (turns) 3-4. But I was faster in 1-2,” explained Tyre.

“I was all over Tanner Conn and he was doing a good job keeping his line. When he decided to slide Tyler LaPointe and Johnny Kent that was my time and I knew I needed to stay consistent and roll the bottom. As soon as I got a good enough run off of turn two I slid them in 3 and 4 to get where I needed to go. I finished the race running the top.”

Finishing behind Tyre was Johnny Kent in third, Brett Wilson was fourth and Craig Carroll in a Risley team car was fifth. Early leader Conn fell to sixth.

United Sprint League

Creek County Speedway – Kellyville, Oklahoma

August 16, 2025

Morton Excavating A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[4]; 2. 7F-Joshua Tyre[3]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson[10]; 5. 24C-Craig Carroll[11]; 6. 6-Tanner Conn[1]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[15]; 8. 45-Tyler LaPointe[6]; 9. 6T-Cameron Hagin[7]; 10. 98-Ryan Padgett[9]; 11. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[14]; 12. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[8]; 13. 21-Jeremy Wickham[13]; 14. 69-Greg York[17]; 15. 5X-Cooper Cottrell[12]; 16. (DNF) 1-Jimmy Forrester[16]; 17. (DNF) 8R-Ryker Pace[2]

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[2]; 2. 7F-Joshua Tyre[4]; 3. 98-Ryan Padgett[1]; 4. 8R-Ryker Pace[7]; 5. 53-Brett Wilson[5]; 6. 24C-Craig Carroll[6]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[3]; 8. 78S-Daniel Shaffer[9]; 9. 1-Jimmy Forrester[8]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[2]; 2. 45-Tyler LaPointe[5]; 3. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[3]; 4. 6-Tanner Conn[7]; 5. 6T-Cameron Hagin[8]; 6. 5X-Cooper Cottrell[4]; 7. 21-Jeremy Wickham[6]; 8. 69-Greg York[1]

Lap Leaders: Tanner Conn 1-10, Ty Hulsey 11-30.

Margin of victory: 7.923.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway; 7/18 – Tanner Conn, Creek County Speedway; 8/2 – Ryker Pace, Enid Speedway; 8/15 – Ryker Pace, Tulsa Speedway; 8/16 – Ty Hulsey, Creek County Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1. Tanner Conn 1289; 2. Ty Hulsey 1261 3. Ryker Pace 1245; 4. Craig Carroll 1195; 5. Cameron Hagin 1175; 6. Johnny Kent 1166; 7. Brylee Kilmer 1115; 8. Cody Whitworth 1110; 9. Greg York 1030; 10. Tim Kent 967.