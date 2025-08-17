Wesley Smith Perfect in POWRi WAR Victory at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (8/17/25) Wesley Smith would dominate all night in the Open Wheel Showdown presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Lucas Oil Speedway, featuring the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR Challenge Series, to notch his league-leading seventeenth career feature victory after holding the front of the field all twenty-five laps on the way to earning checkers.

Clashing at ‘The Diamond of DirtTracks’, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find nineteen talented traditional sprinters witnessing Wesley Smith set the quickest qualifying hot-lap time of 15.395 seconds as Samuel Wagner, Wesley Smith, and Dakota Earls each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Wesley Smith and Dakota Earls lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap with Wyatt Burks blasting into the runner-up spot.

Unwavering from the top spot all event, Wesley Smith would rout the competition to emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA and notch his second yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt, Wyatt Burks would finish runner-up, keeping his podium streak intact, as Jack Wagner completed the final podium placements.

“This place is a tough joint to get around, and that makes parking it here in victory lane that much better. We’re really lucky to have competitors that keep pushing us to perform night in and night out and to step up our program,” said Wesley Smith in the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane. Adding “This gives us confidence heading into the late-season returns here at Lucas Oil.”

Challenging closely behind would find Samuel Wagner finish fourth as Anthony Nicholson rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Lucas Oil Speedway in the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV headlining event.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | Open Wheel Showdown | 8/17/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 44-Wesley Smith(15.395)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 15E-Dakota Earls

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 44-Wesley Smith

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 11X-Tom Curran(+6)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/543639

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 5-Wyatt Burks[6]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[12]; 7. 26-Zachary Clark[9]; 8. 6-Isaac Chapple[3]; 9. 15E-Dakota Earls[2]; 10. 75-Glen Saville[10]; 11. 33-Bryson Smith[8]; 12. 48-Taylor Forbes[13]; 13. 27-Justin Johnson[15]; 14. 93-JR Parkinson[19]; 15. 18K-Kyle Gorham[18]; 16. 2-Luke Howard[11]; 17. 9-Chad Goff[14]; 18. B52-Blake Bowers[16]; 19. 20-Steve Thomas[17].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 3. 5-Wyatt Burks[4]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[1]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes[5]; 6. B52-Blake Bowers[7]; 7. 93-JR Parkinson[6].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 3. 26-Zachary Clark[3]; 4. 75-Glen Saville[6]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson[1]; 6. 20-Steve Thomas[5].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15E-Dakota Earls[5]; 2. 6-Isaac Chapple[4]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[3]; 4. 2-Luke Howard[1]; 5. 9-Chad Goff[2]; 6. 18K-Kyle Gorham[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 5-Wyatt Burks, 00:15.877[2]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:15.987[3]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:16.381[7]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:16.477[5]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes, 00:16.585[4]; 6. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:17.399[1]; 7. B52-Blake Bowers, 00:17.558[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:15.396[2]; 2. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:15.966[6]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:15.982[4]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:16.921[5]; 5. 20-Steve Thomas, 00:17.007[1]; 6. 75-Glen Saville, 00:17.009[3].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:15.529[5]; 2. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:15.725[3]; 3. 9-Chad Goff, 00:16.041[4]; 4. 2-Luke Howard, 00:16.174[6]; 5. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:16.220[2]; 6. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 00:18.267[1].

