Williams Grove Gunn Memorial Pays $8,000 To Win Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 43rd annual York Building Products Jack Gunn Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, August 22 at 7:30 pm at Williams Grove Speedway.

Twin 20s for the winged and non-wing super sportsman are also part of the special program.

The sportsman will compete in features only with timed hot laps used to set the starting lineups.

For the sprint cars, the race will be part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series in which Troy Wagaman is the current point leader.

Wagaman also leads the overall chase for the track title as the season heads into the homestretch.

The 410 sprints will be racing for an $8,000 top prize in the 30-lap Gunn Memorial, run annually to honor the late Hall of Fame promoter.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids with the fastest qualifier earning $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Each 20 lap main for the sportsman will pay $1,000 to the winner.

Anthony Macri is the defending Jack Gunn Memorial Champion.

With locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, York Building Products manufactures concrete masonry products, lintels, retaining walls, and pavers, maintains quarry and asphalt operations, and produces WORKRITEÂ® cements for masonry.

Found at www.yorkbuilding.com on the web, York Building Products has turned out products of the highest quality for over 75 years.

Adult general admission for August 22 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

