Lee County Speedway Friday for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

August 19, 2025 – For the 53rd time in Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders history, the series will tackle the 3/8-mile Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa this Friday night! The popular oval always dishes out great sprint car action, and this Friday should be no different!

The track has hosted the second most Sprint Invaders events in history. Kaley Gharst has won the most main events with the Sprint Invaders at Donnellson, having grabbed six in his career there. John Schulz has five wins there, and Matt Sutton and current Sprint Invaders point leader, Terry McCarl, have four apiece. Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin lay claim to three wins there.

With just four events remaining on the 2025 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders calendar, McCarl and Tasker Phillips lead the pack in the point standings, with just 16 markers separating them. Colton Fisher, Cody Wehrle and McCain Richards round out the top five.

Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $20, with ages 4-12, $10 and 3 and under FREE. Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Schedule Reminder

What was once a two-night event at Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois at the end of August is now one night. It will be run on Sunday, August 31.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Friday, August 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, August 31 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1878

2. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1861

3. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1748

4. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1627

5. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1620

6. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1434 (2)

7. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1376

8. Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1298

9. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1263 (1)

10. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1239 (1)

11. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1194

12. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

13. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1179

14. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1172

15. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

16. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 971

17. Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO, 936

18. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 864 (1)

19. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

20. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 791 (1)

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products