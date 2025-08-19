Westbrook wins Community Night at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 15, 2025) – Six Nations Bingo and Lone Wolf Fireworks presented Community Night plus Modified Lites on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Dylan Westbrook, Shawn Sliter, Jesse Costa, Dave Bailey, and Wayde Thorne took A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Dylan Westbrook started on pole with Darren Dryden next to him for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Westbrook took the early lead with a fantastic start, however a caution flag came out due to a pile up occurring on lap two. Westbrook defended the restart well as he maintained his lead. It didn’t take long for Westbrook to put a two second gap over the field as he began to encounter traffic.

A late-race restart couldn’t stop Westbrook from winning the race as he collected his 48th career win in the 360 Sprint Car division at Ohsweken. Ryan Turner made a last minute pass for a second place finish over Nick Sheridan. Next to finish were Cory Turner in fourth, and Jordan Poirier fifth in a second Glenn Styres Racing entry.

Modified Lites

Sean Iftody and Leroy Buscumb brought the field to the start the 20 lap Mod Lites A-Main. Iftody led the first lap until Josh Sliter claimed the lead for himself on lap two after starting in row two. Tyler Winger spun and brought out the caution flag on lap four. Josh Sliter held off the pack, however he couldn’t shake off Cohen Corbett who was nipping at Sliter’s heels.

Corbett sent it a bit too hard and slid off turn four on lap eight, spinning out of second place and bringing out a caution flag. Shawn Sliter claimed the lead on the restart and never looked back as he went on to win the race. Rounding out the top five were Josh Sliter in second, R.J. Pietz third, Iftody fourth, and Corbett fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Keegan Baker and Jesse Costa brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. The up-and-coming Baker set the pace as he opened up the race with a healthy lead over the pack. A pile up on lap four set up a race restart where Baker relinquished his lead to Costa. Baker tried to claim the lead back, however Costa defended with great accuracy.

Costa endured two more restarts to claim his third win of the season and keep his championship hopes alive. Next to finish were Brett Stratford in second and Baker third to take his first podium finish. Rounding out the top five were Jacob Dykstra in fourth and Eric Gledhill in fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Scott McPhail and Ryan Dinning to begin the Thunder Stock A-Main. Dinning grabbed the early lead, however Dave Bailey tracked him down for the lead on lap eight. Bailey capitalized on his lead once he got into clean air, and could see his 50th Ohsweken Thunder Stock win in his sights. The road to it was a challenge though, as Bailey survived multiple race restarts and the talents of Ryan Beagle, who was ready to pounce at any mistake for the lead.

Bailey didn’t put a wheel wrong though, as he successfully claimed his 50th win and stretched his record atop the all-time winners list. Beagle settled for a second place finish, while Mike Klazinga took the final podium spot. Rounding out the top five were Dinning in fourth and Gofast Teeple fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Mike Sarantakos started on pole alongside John Lubeck to take the green flag for the Mini Stock A-Main. Tristan DaSilva took the early lead on the first lap after starting fifth on the grid. Wayde Thorne became the second leader of the race after claiming it from DaSilva on lap four.

The highly competitive Mini Stock field again raced the distance with zero caution flags. This allowed Thorne to win the race by a full second over the rest of the pack. Finishing out the podium were Dusty DeBoer in second, and Sierra Robinson third for her first podium finish. DaSilva finished fourth, and Tim DeBoer rounded out the top five.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Ontario Agra and Charles Jones Industrial Ltd. present the Great Lakes Super Sprints series on Friday, August 22. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will also be in competition, including the Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, August 15, 2025

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 136

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[7]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 4. 17X-Cory Turner[5]; 5. 0JP-Jordan Poirier[4]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[9]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[17]; 9. 68-Aaron Turkey[11]; 10. 29W-Tyler Ward[15]; 11. 87XS-Skyler Evans[6]; 12. 0-Glenn Styres[10]; 13. 9-Liam Martin[14]; 14. 0C-Cole MacDonald[22]; 15. 84L-Mike Lichty[20]; 16. 46-Kevin Pauls[16]; 17. 81-Derek Jonathan[13]; 18. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[19]; 19. 71-Mike Bowman[8]; 20. 19D-Allan Downey[23]; 21. 5-DJ Christie[12]; 22. (DNF) 43-Scott Sherk[18]; 23. (DNS) 88H-Josh Hansen

Hard Charger – Cole MacDonald +8

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 01:49.753

45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 2. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 6. 46-Kevin Pauls[8]; 7. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[7]; 8. 0C-Cole MacDonald[6]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 01:50.679

1. 0JP-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 3. 0-Glenn Styres[2]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[3]; 5. 17X-Cory Turner[4]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 7. 84L-Mike Lichty[7]; 8. (DNF) 19D-Allan Downey[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 3. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 4. 81-Derek Jonathan[1]; 5. 29W-Tyler Ward[5]; 6. 43-Scott Sherk[6]; 7. (DNF) 88H-Josh Hansen[7]

________________________

Modified Lites (22 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 88-Shawn Sliter[5]; 2. 17-Josh Sliter[4]; 3. 26-RJ Pietz[12]; 4. 27-Sean Iftody[1]; 5. 32-Cohen Corbett[3]; 6. 6-Rob Misener[7]; 7. 71-Leroy Buscumb[2]; 8. 7C-Cole Hardy[6]; 9. 12JR-Anthony Kelly[10]; 10. 2-Dylan Sliter[13]; 11. 19-Roger Paradis[9]; 12. 22-Craig Martin[17]; 13. 6S-Ryleigh Sliter[16]; 14. 291-Dave Cornish[14]; 15. 14-Chance Kotar[15]; 16. 44B-Bella General[19]; 17. 78-Derek Millman[22]; 18. (DNF) 98-Lance Waldeck[21]; 19. (DNF) 4-Tyler Winger[8]; 20. (DNF) 16-Brent Begolo[20]; 21. (DNF) 5-Dan Kviring[11]; 22. (DNS) 41-Evan Leonard

Hard Charger – R.J. Pietz +9

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 02:24.787 NTR

1. 17-Josh Sliter[1]; 2. 4-Tyler Winger[4]; 3. 71-Leroy Buscumb[2]; 4. 32-Cohen Corbett[5]; 5. 19-Roger Paradis[3]; 6. 5-Dan Kviring[9]; 7. 2-Dylan Sliter[8]; 8. 14-Chance Kotar[6]; 9. 6S-Ryleigh Sliter[10]; 10. (DNF) 41-Evan Leonard[7]; 11. (DNS) 78-Derek Millman

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 6-Rob Misener[1]; 2. 27-Sean Iftody[7]; 3. 88-Shawn Sliter[8]; 4. 7C-Cole Hardy[3]; 5. 12JR-Anthony Kelly[4]; 6. 26-RJ Pietz[2]; 7. 291-Dave Cornish[9]; 8. 98-Lance Waldeck[10]; 9. 22-Craig Martin[5]; 10. 44B-Bella General[11]; 11. (DNF) 16-Brent Begolo[6]

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (34 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[2]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[1]; 4. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[11]; 5. 14-Eric Gledhill[7]; 6. 45-Curtis Gartly[3]; 7. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]; 8. 3S-Austin Roes[8]; 9. 28T-Cameron Thomson[19]; 10. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[14]; 11. 24K-Kiana Teal[15]; 12. 88-Lance Erskine[27]; 13. 94-Ryan Fraser[26]; 14. 44-Connor Ross[12]; 15. 78-Darren McLennan[23]; 16. 2S-Al Sleight[10]; 17. 1-Holly Porter[17]; 18. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[28]; 19. 24A-AJ Lewis[18]; 20. 20-Johnny Miller[20]; 21. 3B-Blaine Barrow[4]; 22. 69K-Ken Hamilton[13]; 23. 4K-Jamie Kay[24]; 24. (DNF) 2M-Steve Murdock[25]; 25. (DNF) 01K-Mikey Kruchka[6]; 26. (DNF) 72-Tanner Podwinski[16]; 27. (DNF) 2-Travis Hofstetter[21]; 28. (DNS) 5-Tom Pellizzari

Hard Charger – Lance Erskine +15

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 2. 94-Ryan Fraser[4]; 3. 88-Lance Erskine[7]; 4. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 5. 26X-Campbell Baker[3]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 7. M52-Marc Surprenant[2]; 8. 11W-Brennen Hagar[9]; 9. (DNF) 55-Cory Whittam[10]; 10. (DNS) 85C-Cam MacKinnon

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 02:02.151

1. 14-Eric Gledhill[4]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 3. 45-Curtis Gartly[6]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[7]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[2]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[9]; 7. 2M-Steve Murdock[5]; 8. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[3]; 9. 88-Lance Erskine[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[3]; 2. 3B-Blaine Barrow[6]; 3. 72-Tanner Podwinski[1]; 4. 24A-AJ Lewis[2]; 5. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[7]; 7. M52-Marc Surprenant[5]; 8. 51-Trevor Young[4]; 9. (DNF) 55-Cory Whittam[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 2. 44-Connor Ross[1]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[7]; 4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[8]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[4]; 6. 4K-Jamie Kay[6]; 7. (DNF) 94-Ryan Fraser[3]; 8. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[2]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 3S-Austin Roes[2]; 2. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[7]; 3. 69K-Ken Hamilton[4]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 5. 5-Tom Pellizzari[3]; 6. 28T-Cameron Thomson[8]; 7. 26X-Campbell Baker[5]; 8. 11W-Brennen Hagar[1]

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (24 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 49-Dave Bailey[17]; 2. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[18]; 3. 93K-Mike Klazinga[11]; 4. 8-Ryan Dinning[2]; 5. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 6. 26-Keith Dale[10]; 7. 222-Nick Masi[9]; 8. 23-Trevor DeBoer[14]; 9. 88L-Logan Ferguson[6]; 10. 55-Mike Thorne[24]; 11. 13-Kacey Huffman[12]; 12. 37-Robert Hoskins[7]; 13. 427-Tim Phalen[8]; 14. 07-Scott McPhail[1]; 15. 62-Brian Pescetti[16]; 16. 108-Zack Bleich[15]; 17. 03-George Grosul[5]; 18. 77-Mitch Petta[23]; 19. 13X-Bella General[21]; 20. 96O-John Overholt[20]; 21. 69G-Brian General[3]; 22. (DNF) 76-Jamie Goudge[22]; 23. (DNF) 21J-Trevor Monaghan[19]; 24. (DNS) 21X-Mark Bazuin

Hard Charger – Dave Bailey +16

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps – 03:15.874

1. 49-Dave Bailey[10]; 2. 93K-Mike Klazinga[6]; 3. 23-Trevor DeBoer[8]; 4. 03-George Grosul[3]; 5. 222-Nick Masi[5]; 6. 21J-Trevor Monaghan[11]; 7. 69G-Brian General[2]; 8. 07-Scott McPhail[1]; 9. 37-Robert Hoskins[4]; 10. 21X-Mark Bazuin[7]; 11. 13X-Bella General[12]; 12. (DNF) 77-Mitch Petta[9]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 10 laps – 03:19.589

1. 8-Ryan Dinning[1]; 2. 11-Gofast Teeple[2]; 3. 108-Zack Bleich[8]; 4. 26-Keith Dale[5]; 5. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[10]; 6. 88L-Logan Ferguson[3]; 7. 427-Tim Phalen[4]; 8. 13-Kacey Huffman[6]; 9. 62-Brian Pescetti[9]; 10. 96O-John Overholt[11]; 11. 76-Jamie Goudge[12]; 12. (DNF) 55-Mike Thorne[7]

________________________

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – 05:20.1186

1. 46-Wayde Thorne[7]; 2. 23-Dusty DeBoer[10]; 3. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[6]; 4. 01-Tristan DaSilva[5]; 5. 9-Tim DeBoer[17]; 6. 5K-Ken Hair[14]; 7. X-Jeremy Cooper[9]; 8. 14L-John Lubeck[2]; 9. 4A-Mason Anderson[12]; 10. 38P-Bill Pearsall[8]; 11. 44-Doug Erskine[4]; 12. 26-Alexander Klotz[3]; 13. 66-Jon Janssens[16]; 14. 32-Gillian Hils[13]; 15. 1-Jason Tolton[15]; 16. 00-Steven Boverhof[23]; 17. 32L-Grayden Lyons[21]; 18. 64-Nick Erskine[20]; 19. 25-Joe Stevenson[22]; 20. 54-Christopher French[25]; 21. 17K-Spencer Riddell[24]; 22. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[1]; 23. 30-Joe Dirt[27]; 24. 79-Steve Miller[28]; 25. 265-Mike Evers[26]; 26. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[19]; 27. (DNS) 17-Alex Riley; 28. (DNS) 04-Rogan Monaghan

Hard Charger – Tim DeBoer +12

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – 02:08.506

1. 32L-Grayden Lyons[2]; 2. 25-Joe Stevenson[4]; 3. 00-Steven Boverhof[1]; 4. 17K-Spencer Riddell[3]; 5. 54-Christopher French[9]; 6. 265-Mike Evers[8]; 7. 30-Joe Dirt[5]; 8. 79-Steve Miller[13]; 9. 12-Mark Deagle[7]; 10. 11-Mike Giberson[10]; 11. 15-Wally Wilson[11]; 12. 81D-Crystal Soules[12]; 13. (DNS) 16S-Alex Stewart

Qualifier 1 [Started] 8 laps – 02:53.261

1. 04-Rogan Monaghan[8]; 2. 46-Wayde Thorne[6]; 3. X-Jeremy Cooper[7]; 4. 9-Tim DeBoer[12]; 5. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[13]; 6. 26-Alexander Klotz[3]; 7. 1-Jason Tolton[10]; 8. 32-Gillian Hils[9]; 9. 66-Jon Janssens[11]; 10. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[1]; 11. 00-Steven Boverhof[2]; 12. 17K-Spencer Riddell[5]; 13. 30-Joe Dirt[17]; 14. 12-Mark Deagle[14]; 15. 54-Christopher French[4]; 16. 15-Wally Wilson[15]; 17. 79-Steve Miller[16]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 8 laps – 02:53.245

1. 14L-John Lubeck[2]; 2. 38P-Bill Pearsall[6]; 3. 01-Tristan DaSilva[4]; 4. 23-Dusty DeBoer[7]; 5. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[5]; 6. 4A-Mason Anderson[8]; 7. 64-Nick Erskine[13]; 8. 17-Alex Riley[12]; 9. 44-Doug Erskine[3]; 10. 5K-Ken Hair[9]; 11. 32L-Grayden Lyons[1]; 12. 25-Joe Stevenson[10]; 13. 16S-Alex Stewart[11]; 14. 265-Mike Evers[16]; 15. 11-Mike Giberson[15]; 16. 81D-Crystal Soules[14]

________________________

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

